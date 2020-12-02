When Georgia built Peachtree Road in 1813 connecting two forts, there was no downtown Atlanta.
The city didn’t come into being until after the Western & Atlanta Railroad embankment is built eight miles from the Chattahoochee River three decades later. It was known first as Thrasherville, then Terminus and then Marthasville, so named for the daughter of Gov. Wilson Lumpkin, who already had a town named in his honor.
Finally, the railroads renamed it Atlanta, said to be chosen as the feminine of Atlantic. Marthasville was too long to write out in the transfer logs, or so they complained.
The Buckhead triangle, known as Loudermilk Park, is the five points of Buckhead, where Peachtree, Roswell and East/West Paces Ferry roads intersect. In the early 19th century, Peachtree curved west there, along present-day West Paces Ferry. It ended at Fort Peachtree, near the intersection of present-day Moores Mill and Ridgewood roads.
Today, Peachtree extends south at the triangle to downtown, sort of. I believe around Brookwood Hills, it becomes Peachtree Street.
And here, dear reader, I need your help.
I have searched the world wide web. I have consulted books on Atlanta history. I have gone back to the great historian Franklin Garrett’s “Atlanta and Environs,” but I cannot find a reference for why these two roads, the same road from different eras, were connected, and when.
The original Peachtree Trail ran between Fort Daniel on Hog Mountain in Gwinnett County, then the farthest western point in the state, and Fort Peachtree, near the Muscogee Indian village of Standing Peachtree at the confluence of the Chattahoochee and Peachtree Creek.
The state built the road during the Red Stick War (also known as the Creek War), a conflict between the United States and the Muscogee. It served as a military supply route. It was not, contrary to popular belief, an old Indian trail.
In 1842 the state helped establish what would become downtown Atlanta on Land Lott 77. The property belonged to Samuel Mitchell and was selected by Georgia Chief Engineer Charles Garrett as the terminus for a new railroad.
Gov. Charles James McDonald quietly approached Mitchell about purchasing his land, but Mitchell declined. Instead, he donated five acres to the state out of a sense of civic duty.
By accepting the land, McDonald made a colossal error. Georgia did not control the land around the terminus. Mitchell hired surveyors to create a town square as well as the parcels and streets that would become downtown Atlanta. So it is Mitchell, not the state, who created the layout of the city.
A few routes already existed, including the Marietta wagon road, which led out to James Montgomery’s ferry, known earlier as the site of Fort Peachtree. This is today Marietta Street. The Decatur wagon road also existed, now Decatur Street. There is also a Mitchell Street, named for the magnanimous Samuel Mitchell.
In “Atlanta and Environs,” the historian Garrett does not identify an early Peachtree Street.
A portion of Whitehall Street was renamed Peachtree Street in 1867, and another section of Whitehall was changed to Peachtree Street in the 1980s.
In 1952, under the Plan of Improvement, Buckhead voters approved annexation by the city of Atlanta. The city line to the north was at or near Palisades Road in Brookwood Hills along Peachtree Road or Peachtree Street.
That is the point I have always understood the transition between the two Peachtrees — street and road — takes place. That may be the reason for the two names. Peachtree Road was in unincorporated Fulton County until 1952, while Peachtree Street was in the city of Atlanta.
I have not found when Peachtree Street popped up in downtown Atlanta and how it eventually joined with the original Peachtree Trail in the heart of Buckhead. It is a mystery worth solving, and I am certain one of you knows the answer or can at least point me in the right direction.
To be continued.
