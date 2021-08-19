Myles Frazier has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for the offenses of cyberstalking, enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution and child pornography production.
Frazier, 29, of Atlanta, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones to 24 years in federal prison, to be followed by 20 years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender as a condition of his supervised release.
“Frazier coerced numerous teenage boys online to engage in sex acts and send him photos and videos of that activity,” Acting United States Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said. “He then threatened to expose the boys to their families and classmates when they refused to comply with his demands.
"This defendant is the online sexual predator that so many parents fear," Erskine said. "His 24-year sentence is a critical step in achieving a measure of justice for the victims and their families.”
According to Erskine, between December 2017 and July 2019, Frazier targeted nine high school boys on social media using fraud and deceit to coerce the teens to meet him for sex and to create and send him sexually explicit images and videos. Frazier met most of the teens using an Instagram account where he was posing as an older attractive woman.
Authorities say three of the boys he targeted attended the same high school. Frazier posed as a woman named "Liv," and forced one of the boys to participate in sexual acts on two occasions. Frazier attempted to arrange similar in-person meetings for paid sex with two of the other boys.
Frazier also threatened to expose one of the minors to his family and school, sue him and come to his house. Over the course of a week, authorities say Frazier him more than 100 threatening messages. Frazier also made similar threats to one of the other minors, threatening that he could make him lose a college athletic scholarship.
The other six teens Frazier targeted lived outside of Georgia. Frazier coerced these boys to create and send him sexually explicit images and videos by paying them and sending them videos of a woman who Frazier claimed to be. When the minors stopped complying with his demands for sexual content, Frazier tried to extort several of them, threatening to publicly post their sexual content and expose them to their school principal, superintendent and parents.
“Frazier will spend the next 24-years of his life in prison, which should send a strong message to anyone who even contemplates harming and extorting a vulnerable youth,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker said. “The FBI takes sextortion very seriously. We would like to remind the community to be aware that people can pretend to be anyone online and to be extremely selective on what you share on the internet.”
Frazier pleaded guilty Feb. 12, 2021 and was sentenced Aug. 11.
