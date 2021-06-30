Three more men have been arrested in Paulding County by Atlanta Police in connection with the May Peninsula Apartments shooting.
Nicholas Poole,19, Bryce Dowell, 18, and a 17-year-old male were all arrested in connection with a shooting that took place May 15 in Atlanta. When officers arrived to the Peninsula Apartments that night, police found three adults with gunshot wounds. Police say the victims were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a dispute between a large group of people attending a pool party at the location. The dispute escalated into to the lobby and then outside of the apartment complex which resulted in the shooting.
More than a month later on June 25, a drive-by shooting occurred off Nebo Road in Hiram. Cobb County Police were also investigating a shooting that happened in Cobb County and believed the Paulding, Cobb and Atlanta shootings were connected. Authorities began surveying a house on Nebo Road June 28, where they followed a red Honda Civic near South Paulding Middle School.
The driver, now identified as 20-year-old Christopher Eli Koen, gave chase and crashed into a tree. Officers pursued Koen on foot and he was arrested around 5 p.m. June 28.
Following Koen's arrest, Cobb police officers and Paulding deputies surrounded the Nebo Road home where they arrested Poole, Dowell and the 17-year-old male. All three had warrants out of Cobb County and Atlanta.
Later in the day, Cobb Police executed a search warrant where they discovered multiple stolen firearms, resulting in more charges for the three men in Paulding County.
Atlanta police have confirmed that Poole, Dowell and the 17-year-old are the same individuals that were involved in the Peninsula Apartments shooting in Atlanta. Poole, Dowell, Koen and the 17-year-old are all being held at the Paulding County Jail without bond.
The 17-year-old is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of counts of theft by receiving stolen property.
Poole is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a fireman by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon without a valid license.
Dowell is charged with aggravated assault, probation violation for gang activity and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.
Police have not yet responded to to request for comment on Koen's specific involvement in the Peninsula Apartment case.
Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have any additional information regarding the drive by shooting that occurred at 7675 Nebo Road Hiram, GA 30141 or on Koen to please call the anonymous Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
