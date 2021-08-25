Atlanta Police have arrested a woman for fatally shooting one man and injuring a woman.
Andrea Rivers, 43, was arrested and charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder.
Police say the killing happened early Aug. 24 at 440 Thomasville Blvd SW. Officers responded to a report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers found two victims, an adult female and adult male, with gunshot wounds.
Police say the woman was dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Preliminary investigation by APD Homicide detectives indicated this was a domestic dispute that escalated to gunfire and the investigation is still ongoing.
"We continue to be disturbed and saddened by the number of people willing to take a life, throw their own lives away, and destroy families by picking up a gun and pulling the trigger," APD wrote in a Facebook post.
"When people make better decisions in anger, change will happen. When people decide to walk away from escalated disagreements, incidents of violence will be reduced," APD wrote. "When people begin to value their life and the lives of others, these homicides statistics will go down. When people decide enough is enough and they want better for themselves and their families, they will do what is necessary to effect change."
Rivers was transported to the Fulton County Jail and taken into their custody without incident.
