Phoenix Gymnastics supporters showed up and spoke out at Sandy Springs city council meeting Feb. 7 to save its beloved gymnasium.
The city announced intentions to shut down Phoenix Gymnastics primarily due to back rent payments. Phoenix Gymnastics opened in 2019 and shortly after, faced a setback no small business owner could prepare for. The gym has been operating at the Hammond Gymnastics Facility at 705 Hammond Drive in Sandy Springs.
Like countless small businesses, Phoenix Gymnastics was impacted by the COVID pandemic shutdown and has since been unable to fully recover. Despite those setbacks, Phoenix Gymnastics owner and coach Gina White said she made efforts to ensure that facility was clean and ready to go for the students and train junior coaches to fill employee gap, but also to give them work experience when the gymnasium was able to re-open after the pandemic closure.
From day one, the gymnasium faced additional obstacles due to the facility’s condition. White was not deterred from striving towards the gym’s goal to offer affordable and accessible gymnastics.
"I knew I had a challenge in front of me, but I took it on," White said.
Phoenix coaches and Parents of gymnasts who provided public comment at the meeting emphasized the positive impact the gym has had on their families.
"Sandy Springs claims to prioritize diverse programs to the community," Phoenix Gymnastics office manager and coach Autumn Smith said. "Phoenix has applied to the city for the grant. This battle is not Phoenix versus Sandy Springs, but coming together to protect what matters most — the kids."
"(Phoenix) is more than just a gym, we’ve created a community," Phoenix Coach Kyla Langdon said. "Children are learning how to show up for themselves, work hard, see progress and how to grow."
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to contribute to saving the gymnasium. To date, the GoFundMe has raised $9,838 of its $17,000 goal, funds will go towards past due rent payments that accrued due to pandemic hardship.
“Phoenix is the place that I want to be," Northridge High School student and Phoenix Gymnastics coach Lindsay Powell said. "I can learn firsthand how to be an entrepreneur, how to handle situations with grace and grow from mistakes. I get the privilege of looking up to Gina [White] and learning from her. I ask that you invest in this future. If you say that you want to help this community, please help water these seeds, don’t stomp on them, or weed them out. Whoever replaces Phoenix is not going to be same as Gina."
White, alongside many supporters, asked mayor and city council to reconsider the termination of the agreement. Shante Dingle, who is also the organizer of the GoFunfdMe, spoke on behalf of Phoenix Gymnastics at a prior meeting and referred to a statement made by Mayor Rusty Paul, claiming that the city would "strongly consider reinstating the establishment once she is in compliance."
"The funds have been raised and paid, please stand up and do something," Dingle said.
Sandy Springs Assistant City Manager Kristen Byars-Smith responded with the city’s efforts to work through a rent payment plan with Phoenix Gymnastics.
Byars-Smith said the city’s efforts, which included reducing its rate from January to June 2022, but problems persisted. The city issued a default letter issued in November 2022 and stated that "Phoenix could not cure default in the given time."
A payment of $22,500 was received on Dec. 28 by the city from Phoenix, but an outstanding balance $7,500 remained.
Aside from the financial setbacks, the city’s lack of action to resolve building maintenance issues was the standout complaint in public comment. White expressed how her efforts to address these issues were overlooked.
Megan Harris spoke to the pre-existing issue of a rodent infestation and how “the city was aware of this,” but did not act to resolve the issue.
Byars-Smith also included the financial elements of how the city had enacted to rectify the maintenance issues.
"We really wanted her to be successful and we did everything we could to help you," council member Jody Reichel said.
Reichel mentioned how she personally contributed to efforts to save Phoenix Gymnastics.
According to Byars-Smith, Phoenix can still rent the Hammond Gymnasium facility at an hourly rate until the future of the building has been determined.
More information can be found using #SavePhoenixGymnastics and on the #SavePhoenix section of the Phoenix Gymnastics website, www.sandyspringsgymnastics.org.
