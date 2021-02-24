Sometimes a wagging tail, velvety coat, and comforting paw is the best medicine, especially for kids, which is why Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is welcoming its newest team member, Aries.
The 3-year-old golden retriever is the newest member of Children's facility dog team in the Canines for Kids program. The donor-funded program was founded in 2009 and now has a furry fleet of 14 trained dogs that help calm and comfort patients. The therapy dogs see around 300 patients each day. Each facility dog works with a designated team in this goal-directed program to help patients cope, heal and achieve treatment goals while at the hospital.
Aries is dedicated to supporting patients at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's to help kids feel more at home while undergoing treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation or a bone marrow transplant. Aries primary handler is Jessica Westbrooks, the Child Life Specialist at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.
“I think that for our patients, animal-assisted therapy is a wonderful resource to promote coping with pain, nausea, anxiety, and stress when sometimes many other coping strategies might not be as beneficial,” Westbrooks said. “I’m very excited to get to support our teenage patients who might be struggling with missing peers, siblings and family members during hospital visits and lengthy hospital stays.”
For both kids and their parents, a lengthy hospital stay is challenging. Alongside his handlers, this specially-trained pup will be valued team member of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center by providing animal-assisted therapy to our patients. Aries will support these young patients during some of the most challenging times in their lives by providing comfort and stress reduction during hospitalization, promoting coping during tough conversations and procedures, and managing pain and nausea.
Aries’ handlers will also work with him when having conversations with patients who may need help processing feelings about going through treatments and while creating meaningful projects or therapeutic activities to help process emotions.
“I think Aries will be a wonderful teammate in creating lasting memories with families during a stressful time when making memories together cannot always be the focus due to anxiety and frequent hospitalization,” Westbrooks said.
