Something is amiss in downtown Atlanta.
It’s not Underground Atlanta — an attraction in desperate need of a rebranding if ever there was one — nor the Gulch, that enormous concrete gap next to the sports stadiums which is finally on the precipice of something great. The vagrants in Woodruff Park could certainly use a hand, but that’s not what I’m on about this week.
It’s the tangle of streets.
From a bird’s eye view, it looks like competing urban planners laid out city grids independently and eventually ran smack into each other.
The area I am referencing is along Marietta Street, the corridor around which the city took root beginning in 1837.
The result is a disorienting mess of dead ends and one-way streets, all leading back to the terminus of the Western and Atlantic Railroad — or away from it, depending on the viewer’s perspective.
It’s like some gigantic entity tilted the city’s center on its axis but left the surrounding areas alone.
The reason has nothing to do with smart growth and everything to do with topography. It even affects us out here in Buckhead.
Let’s start at the beginning.
Engineers drove the Zero Mile Post into the ground at present-day Underground Atlanta in 1850, but the terminus of the Western and Atlanta Railroad — the state project that created the city — dated back to 1837.
The legislation called for the rail line to be built from northwest Georgia to “the southeastern bank of the Chattahoochee River” and from there, to an area that would be “most eligible for the establishment of a branch railroad then to Athens, Madison, Milledgeville, Forsyth and Columbus, and to any other point which may be designated by the engineer or engineers surveying the same as the most proper and practicable.”
The state hired engineer Stephen Harriman Long, who chose the site because it was “the more economical and favorable, in all respects.”
Writ large, that meant geographically. The area around the ultimate terminus was largely flat, critical considering the railroad had to connect many disparate destinations from myriad directions.
But here’s the rub. The terminus is on the Eastern Continental Divide. At an elevation of more than 1,000 feet above sea level, the city of Atlanta is the highest major city east of the Mississippi River.
Along this ridge, if a raindrop falls to the northwest, it conceivably reaches the Chattahoochee or Flint rivers and, ultimately, the Gulf of Mexico. On the Southeastern side, a drop of rain eventually finds its way to the Altamaha River and the Atlantic Ocean.
The epic ridge is the reason for the mess. The city grew around the terminus, which followed the ridge, as did the rail lines. It made sense, therefore, the streets would be similarly oriented.
Until they weren’t. The grid went from geographically aligned to straight north-south and east-west seemingly out of nowhere.
Had they asked me back then, this humble newspaper columnist would have recommended laying out the city on the same axis as Mitchell Street, Martin Luther King Drive, and Central and Pryor streets.
It would have been easier on drivers and a more compelling story.
Up here in Buckhead, Peachtree Road follows a ridge line as well. It is why the roads connected to Peachtree rise up to meet it. Indeed, most of the major thoroughfares and smaller cities around the metro area like Marietta, Roswell and Alpharetta are about the same elevation as Atlanta.
They, too, sit on ridges. It’s all about topography.
