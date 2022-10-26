Someone murdered an elderly couple as they slept side-by-side in their bed.
Atlanta police found a wife strangled to death, her feet bound, lying face down in Peachtree Creek.
A newlywed disappeared from Lenox Square; her fate remains unknown to this day.
Although they happened many years ago, these unsolved true crimes haunt Buckhead to this day. All Hallows Eve is next week, and this is the time of year to revisit them.
On the morning of July 26, 1879, family members found 73-year-old Martin DeFoor and his 81-year-old wife Susan lying in their bed in the first-floor bedroom of their house nearly decapitated.
The elderly couple lived in one of the first homes built in Atlanta, and their family all lived nearby. Martin DeFoor operated a ferry on the Chattahoochee River, which he purchased from James Montgomery, one of the first white settlers to arrive in the area.
The DeFoors had no enemies, as far as anyone could tell.
After the discovery, search parties went out in all directions while authorities sent word to Marietta to stop any questionable travelers.
They suspected a tramp had killed the DeFoors. Martin DeFoor had had run-ins with transients who used the ferry to cross the river in the past.
However, it appeared whoever killed the DeFoors knew the elderly couple. The murderer likely slipped into the house on July 25 when they went to milk the cow, which they did around the same time every evening.
Mud was found on a bedcover upstairs and there was a human body imprint on one of the beds. Investigators also found human waste in a small upstairs closet.
The murderer didn’t take a bag of silver lying in plain sight, but Martin DeFoor’s wallet was missing, along with a pair of boots. In his wallet were several promissory notes.
The authorities never caught the assailant and never solved the crime.
The case of the murder of Margaret Refoule also remains unsolved.
On May 14, 1947, police discovered her body in shallow water in Peachtree Creek behind her Howell Mill Road home.
Someone had bound her feet together and strangled her to death.
Her wedding ring was missing, along with two diamond rings and a wristwatch.
Initially, police believed she had interrupted a burglary and the burglar had killed her.
They then learned her husband Paul Refoule, an art teacher, was having an affair with one of his students. He became the prime suspect.
But Refoule had an alibi and sued the police department for focusing on him. He died in 1948 of natural causes, and the case remains unsolved.
And then there’s Mary Little. She was just 25 years old, new to Atlanta and recently married when she disappeared. Police found her car at Lenox Square, where she worked at a C and S Bank branch.
They found blood on the driver’s side door handle and smeared on the steering wheel. The next day someone used her credit card twice in North Carolina. The signatures matched hers.
In both cases, the attendants told police they saw a bloodied woman with either one man or two, hiding her face, seemingly in duress. That may have been the last time anyone saw Little, alive or dead.
To this day, no one knows her fate.
The stories of the DeFoors, Margaret Refoule and Mary Little are reminders that truth is always scarier than fiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.