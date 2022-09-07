In the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, I wrote a piece in this paper on the pending birth of our first child.
In looking for some light through the death and destruction I prayed America’s resilience would result in a safer, better world for future generations.
My naïve hopes and dreams for our country didn’t come to pass, but something subtle and more impactful did.
Almost 21 years later, our son is a junior in college and lives five states away. We had another child in 2004 and dropped her off at college two weeks ago.
Although they live hundreds of miles away, both of our children check in multiple times a day, and we talk to them several times a week, if not daily.
It is one of the legacies of that awful day in 2001 — we as a society are closer to our children than ever.
We often lament the resultant loss of freedom, which is most evident when we fly. We shuffle through endless security lines and endure barked orders as we prepare to pass through metal detectors and bomb-sniffing machines.
We rarely acknowledge or admit the loss of our children’s freedom, which we inadvertently did ourselves.
When we were young, our parents had no idea where we were most of the time, nor did they care, it seemed.
From the moment I woke most days, I was either in the woods building forts and dams, down at Peachtree Battle Shopping Center or, on occasion, riding a bus to Lenox Square, where I spent the day playing video games and sneaking into movies.
I walked in the door around dusk without making a single phone call to let anyone know where I was. My mother didn’t ask any questions.
Sept. 11 changed that.
Nothing protected those lives lost — not the United States government, not the military, not the police, not the firefighters.
We couldn’t help even as much of it unfolded right in front of our eyes. We were impotent.
We decided to hold our kids tighter than ever after that day.
From that moment forward, we knew where they were every minute. We rarely let them out of our sight.
We went on their play dates. We watched over them at the playground.
If a friend whose family we didn’t know invited them over, we hesitated. We fretted over sleepovers and attended every sports practice, game and play.
As soon as they were old enough, we got them a phone so that we could reach them in case of an emergency.
We downloaded location-based services apps, which tells us where they are 24 hours a day. It was nonnegotiable, as was allowing us to follow them on social media.
The phone that started so innocently became a tether.
It was a 180-degree shift from how our parents and guardians raised us. The generation before us may have walked to school five miles in the snow both ways, but we spent entire days without seeing or speaking to an adult.
Our children don’t know any different.
It has nothing to do with them. Our trauma and fear have caused us to try to create order and security in a world that is anything but.
The result, however, is families are exceptionally close.
That wasn’t the case in our home growing up. One of my brothers couldn’t wait to attend boarding school, and I followed shortly after. I counted the days until I could drive my car when I was home so I could escape.
In college, I only called home when I needed something, which was rare.
This generation has little interest in learning to drive and seem perfectly content to hang out at home all day. My son texted me yesterday to get a recipe for spaghetti. Again, he’s a college student.
Their maturity may be a little delayed, but they seem fine and, frankly, more mature than I was at their age. That isn’t saying much.
I wrote that piece in the days after Sept. 11 about my hopes for our children after an unspeakable tragedy that has scarred our country forever.
Until recently, I didn’t realize how it fundamentally changed how we raised them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.