A funny thing happened on the way to saving the Fox Theatre in Midtown.
Along with creating Atlanta Landmarks — the nonprofit that rescued, restored and ran the Fox — the effort spawned the Atlanta Preservation Center, which is celebrating 40 years of historic preservation work.
It’s a true story, or so I’ve been told.
Following a concert by the Gregg Allman Band Dec. 31, 1971, the owners closed the Fox for good. They had a deal to sell the building to Southern Bell, which was planning to tear it down for a new Peachtree Street headquarters. By the early ’70s, the 1929 theater was a long way from its glory days. In need of major repairs, it was known for B movies and the carpet squished underfoot.
Having already lost Terminal Station, which was designed by the same architect, Thornton Marye, the city rallied for one of the first historic preservation wins in its history.
Some of those involved looked around Atlanta and decided more could be done. Thus, the center was born, an effort to harness the momentum of the Save the Fox campaign and spread it to the broader community. Atlanta Landmarks purchased the Fox in 1975, and three years later paid off the debt.
The center launched the next year.
The victories since have been many, including championing the Fairlie-Poplar, Sweet Auburn and the Grant Park historic districts. It is housed in the L.P. Grant Mansion, Atlanta’s most significant historic home. The center led the preservation efforts for the Atlanta Daily World Building, the 1901 Dupre Excelsior Mill and the 1881 Fulton Bag and Cotton Mill, to name just a few.
Next month, the advocacy and education group presents its love letter to the city, Phoenix Flies. I am on the center’s board, but that’s not why I am writing about it this week.
I am writing because Phoenix Flies is truly a gift to Atlanta, featuring 100 architecturally, historically and culturally significant buildings, neighborhoods and landscapes, with tours and lectures all presented free of charge.
There are 12 events just in this area, in case you live in the Northside bubble. There are tours and talks about the Cathedral of St. Philip, St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, Northside Drive Baptist Church and the Log Cabin Community Church. There is a tour of the Battle of Peachtree Creek, and Buckhead Heritage Society will be leading a tour of Peachtree Heights East.
Two Buckhead-centric events are especially close to my heart.
As readers know, I write a lot about Standing Peachtree at the confluence of the Chattahoochee River and Peachtree Creek. It was an Indian village where Atlanta began. It is where the railroad connecting our city to Chattanooga crossed the Chattahoochee all those years ago. It is where we get the name “Peachtree,” though it may well be “pitch tree.” In short, it is an important and undervalued site.
The group Atlanta’s Upper Westside will lead a talk and tour starting at the pavilion in Standing Peachtree Park March 28.
Most Wednesday afternoons, I can be found at the Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center. It is a quiet, book-filled repository. Schools, families, organizations, just about everything about everyone having to do with Atlanta is maintained in the center.
It is one of my favorite places in Buckhead, and one of the best-kept secrets in the city. That’s not intentional. There just aren’t many people that want to spend a few hours going through old boxes of files or looking at microfiche of newspapers from more than 100 years ago.
The Kenan Research Center event is March 16.
Stepping into its 40s with vigor, the preservation center has put everything online, including descriptions and reservations. Visit eventbrite.com, search for “Phoenix Flies” and prepare to be overwhelmed with images, histories and more details than you could ever want to know. More information is available at atlantapreservationcenter.com/phoenix flies.
For the preservation center’s volunteers and staff, Phoenix Flies is a labor of love. The way to support them is simple — consider becoming a member.
Of course, it all started more than four decades ago with the Save the Fox campaign. The Fox is on the schedule as well. But like a phoenix taking flight, the preservation center has spread its wings and grown into something larger than that effort.
With your support, it will continue to soar.
