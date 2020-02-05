Atlanta, GA (30342)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.