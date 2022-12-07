My last memory of the Tara Theater is of a virtually empty auditorium.
My wife, daughter and I went to see “The Duke” in the old-school movie theater on the corner of Cheshire Bridge Road and LaVista Road earlier this year.
It was an ideal film for Tara.
It’s very British, for one thing.
The cast included two Oscar Award-winning actors — Helen Mirren as a lower-middle class housewife married to an ideological social crusader played by Jim Broadbent.
Angered by the government spending a ton of money to acquire a portrait of the Duke of Wellington while pensioners and veterans were struggling, he allegedly stole the painting from the National Gallery in London in 1961. It is based on a true story.
There were no car chases or shootouts. There wasn’t a shred of violence or sex. The action — if it can be called that — was contained to a cramped flat and a courtroom.
We were the first to take our seats that night. The rows and rows of plush folding seats were empty. We settled in the center — equidistant from the front row and the back and from the aisles. It was such a spectacle I took a picture of the girls from the front of the theater.
A few others arrived in the darkness during the previews, but for a few minutes, it seemed we were it.
And it’s not the only time we’ve been among the only people in one of those classic theaters, which may be relevant to the old girl’s fate.
The owner closed the Tara for good last month.
The trend started long ago.
There was the old Silver Screen at the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center. The ‘microplex’ had just one screen and showed classic, independent and foreign films.
Modular Cinemas of America opened it in 1968, and George LeFont took it over in 1972. The owner of Peachtree Battle demolished it in 1982 to make way for the building on Peachtree Road that houses Talbots and Whitehall Tavern today.
LeFont is a legend who owned several theaters in and around Atlanta over the years, including Tara.
He also owned the Garden Hills Cinema on Peachtree Road, which dated back to 1939. It, too, showed primarily independent and foreign films and closed before being demolished about eight years ago.
Other than a few midnight showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in my younger days, I haven’t spent much time at The Plaza Theater on Ponce De Leon — also previously owned by LeFont. It is another of the classic Atlanta theaters. It stands alone.
I do my level best to avoid the reserved vinyl seats of modern movie theaters whenever possible.
I’m more comfortable in the classic unadorned theaters like Tara and Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema. Call it nostalgia.
But the Tara stands out.
It’s where I saw “Chariots of Fire” as a child, with that iconic score and the slow-motion running on the beach.
Our family watched “Excalibur” there. My father I think envisioned more Arthurian legend and less early ’80s gore-fest. I was eight at the time, and the movie still haunts me.
And Tara is where we have taken our two children over the years to see films and documentaries that don’t make the marquee at the mainstream theaters.
Loew’s Theaters opened Tara in 1968. She got her name from Scarlett O’Hara’s plantation in “Gone With the Wind,” the first movie shown there.
Unlike its namesake, though, the building is modern, a juxtaposition that captures Atlanta perfectly right down to its nearsighted demise.
