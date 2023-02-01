I condemn slavery.
It was an atrocity that created great wealth through systemic and violent forced labor. The ramifications of that horrific economic system reverberate today in poverty, inequality and the dehumanization of some based solely on skin pigmentation.
Now that I have written that, I must confess my ancestors owned slaves. It is undeniable and a matter of public record, thanks to my father.
But I do not condemn those who came before me. Quite the opposite; I revere them for their roles in making Atlanta the capital of the south while fully acknowledging their sins.
For many years I carried a great deal of shame about slavery, but I’ve moved past it. I had nothing to do with what my ancestors did or the practice of involuntary labor and restricted liberty.
The rose-colored glasses many use to look back on that era don’t help.
Something I’ve heard repeated is that our ancestors were different. They treated their slaves well.
I present as evidence this obituary from 1902 probably placed by my family:
“William Littlejohn, age 70, died at his home on Rock street [STET] yesterday morning. He was a family slave of General Alfred Austell and has been living with the family for the past sixty years, never having left it. It was sixty years ago that General Austell bought him from his owner at Spartanburg, S.C. He was at that time 10 years of age.”
It goes on, but here is one more key excerpt:
“He did not leave his master, but came to Atlanta, and has been with the family ever since. He enjoyed the confidence of his master, and never betrayed any trust.”
I hear this justification often. It is anything but. A person who has lived their entire life in bondage knows only bondage. That does not make Alfred Austell, my great-great-great grandfather, a good slave owner.
There was no such thing.
He did a great many things for our city. He helped it rebuild after the Civil War. He was a generous benefactor and community leader. We have letters written by him encouraging family members to lead good, productive and Christian lives.
The hypocrisy is palpable.
A large portrait looks over this room as I type this. In it, Austell is seated in a leather chair; behind him on his desk are two ink wells, a few sheets of paper and books. It is a classic portrait by James H. Moser, who illustrated Joel Chandler Harris’s “Uncle Remus: His Songs and His Sayings.”
It shows a well-read, serious and disciplined man.
I didn’t know him, obviously, but I find him a fascinating and important person.
He was born and raised on a farm in east Tennessee and left when he was a teenager to seek his fortune. He and his brother failed in business before he found success.
He established the Bank of Fulton, which failed because of the war, and eventually Atlanta National Bank.
All humans are flawed, and some flaws are more significant than others. I regard the whole person; the good, the bad and the in-between. I am also mindful of history. While my ancestors participated in that system and are therefore culpable, slavery existed outside of them.
I have long been aware of receipts and ledgers related to human bondage held by my family. My father asked me what I thought he should do with them. I told him to throw them in the fireplace and burn them.
He posed the same question to Sheffield Hale, the President and CEO of the Atlanta History Center.
He asked him to contribute them to the center, which my father did.
Many families have had difficulty tracking their ancestry from that time. Having that documentation intact and searchable may help someone learn more about their predecessors, just as I have.
Perhaps one day we could sit down, break bread and begin to heal the deep wounds of slavery.
That only happens if we are honest about the past.
