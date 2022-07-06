When the old Brookwood Hotel came down in 1982, one of the more sordid chapters in Buckhead history came to a close.
The large brick building on Peachtree Road between Bennett Street and Colonial Homes Drive was once a fine hotel. At one point, an alleged member of the mafia owned it. Later, owners hosted rowdy singles nights, drag shows and rock concerts. In the end, vagrants found shelter there.
The once grand hotel in South Buckhead sat back a good ways from the road on a slight rise for nearly 50 years. Over that span, owner after owner tried to make something of it, but almost all failed. Its history in the public record is incomplete at best, but here’s what I could find.
According to historian Franklin Garrett, Dr. Wilbur Blackmon had the building built as a health resort — a sanatorium — which opened in 1925. It was four stories and had a large columned entrance on the front and two wings jutting forward on either side. It sat on five acres.
Fast-forward a decade, and a front-page article in 1938 identified it as the 75-room Colonial Terrace Hotel. A new owner planned to add another 20 rooms. According to the article, Blackmon built it for $218,000, and the new owner paid just $78,600.
From what I could find, it was a nice hotel, revered for its dining room overlooking the Peachtree Creek valley. Bobby Jones Golf Course and the Colonial Homes apartments occupy the view today.
In 1962, an Atlanta businessman purchased the colonial-style building and changed the name to the Bel-Air. It became a place where elderly single women spent the remainder of their days.
In 1967, a restauranteur from Miami with alleged ties to the mafia purchased it and attempted to turn it into a private club for Atlanta’s social set called The Racquet Club. However, city leaders learned he had connections to some unscrupulous individuals and denied the liquor license.
One of the rumors held he had hidden ill-gotten gains somewhere in the old hotel, which is why it stood for so long.
No one could tear it down until they found the treasure inside.
The next owner — actually the previous owner who took it over when the Florida mafioso skipped town — used it for a modeling agency and finishing school.
In the early ’70s, it became a nightclub catering to singles under new owners. It changed hands again in 1973 when another nightclub operator rebranded it the King’s Kastle Inn. It became a gay club known for drag beauty contests and nonstop parties.
That lasted about a year before another group of nightclub operators purchased it and renamed it the Peachtree Towne Club Hotel. The downstairs was legendary.
But that one, too, burned out quickly.
A cabaret operator signed a sublease for the ballroom, however, the live shows didn’t catch on.
At some point, funk band Mother’s Finest and outlandish rock n’ roller Wayne Cochran played the venue.
It next became the Brookwood Hotel, its moniker until its end. It was seedy and catered to a more transient clientele. One writer referred to it as a hostel.
By the late ’70s and early 1980s, knee-high grass, weeds and bushes took over the property. Broken and boarded-up windows faced Peachtree.
One article reported on 16 police officers chasing a half-naked man through the many rooms of the abandoned hotel for three hours. As he evaded the cops, he set small fires in various rooms, creating havoc.
It was an ignominious end for a once grand hotel.
I doubt anyone shed a tear when a real estate developer finally purchased in 1980 for $1 million and demolished it.
Today, it is Brookwood Square, which formerly housed the Blockbuster Video — now Cafe Sunflower — among other businesses.
Nothing except a few old newspaper articles and maybe some faded memories exist of the Brookwood Hotel.
