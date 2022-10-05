The greatest classroom in Atlanta — in the region perhaps — is where Peachtree Creek meets the Chattahoochee River.
The banks are steep, but an open plateau is on the northern corner. Just down the river, an old metal railroad bridge is visible. The sound of rushing water on the other side of the privet is the intake for the city of Atlanta.
It’s where we get our water.
And just across the creek is where the name “Peachtree” originated.
It is a sliver of the Standing Peachtree greenspace, and it could be and should be a place where students and adults alike learn about our city’s past, present and future.
It remains virtually out of site, with a gated entrance near the southern end of Ridgewood Road. There are a few parking spaces and a restored picnic pavilion. Most of the land is behind fences surrounding the Atlanta intake facility.
It’s open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Going back thousands of years, it was the site of a Muscogee village natives called Pakanahuili, meaning Standing Peach Tree. It was known to early trappers as a place they could trade with the Muscogee — also known as the Creek — and the Cherokee.
The other side of the Chattahoochee was the Cherokee Nation, and Standing Peachtree served as a gateway between the two nations.
The first documented mention of the words “peach tree” describing the area geographically was in the correspondence of Gov. John Martin in 1782.
Franklin Garrett, in his history of Atlanta, “Atlanta & Environs,” posits “peach tree” may have been a miss interpretation of “pitch tree.” Pitch was sap and natives would have considered it useful, whereas, in our current understanding of the region, there are few native peach trees.
I default to a first-hand account of George Collier. He was born in 1813 and lived on property belonging to his father along Peachtree Creek. In an interview with the Atlanta Constitution in 1897, Collier said, “there was a great huge mound of earth heaped up … and right on top of it grew a big peach tree.”
Also, Native Americans planted orchards near their villages, so a peach tree was not unheard of, historically speaking.
During the War of 1812, the Muscogee aligned with the British against the Americans. Georgia built a fort on the northern side of the river called Fort Peachtree. It was a link in a supply line moving ordinance and food to south Georgia and Alabama.
One of the soldiers who served there, James Montgomery, returned to the area following the Treaty of Indian Springs, which ceded what is today Atlanta to the United States in 1821, becoming one of the first white settlers to legally live in what is today Atlanta.
He was drawn to the area by its natural beauty, which is on full display at Standing Peachtree greenspace. Besides a nearly invisible water facility and myriad fences, the area appears much as it did.
The story of the water, the health of our streams and rivers and their importance to Atlanta unfolds a few feet away. The site is an opportunity to learn about the role of clean water and how that entire system works.
The waterways are in trouble, as the litter and E. coli levels attest. But there are lessons to be learned and explored there as well. This is also the future of our community. Atlanta will thrive only so long as we have clean, safe water.
Additionally, there could be walking trails over the 15 open acres.
The potential is great, but the greenspace needs volunteers to step up and help plan its future.
It is an enticing site, and some of the proposed uses could drastically change the story of the land.
Suzanne Mayo is the head of Friends of Standing Peachtree, and right now, she seems to be the only one solely focused on the space. Her vision is to make it a place for learning, teaching and stewardship.
But she needs help. Her group is on Facebook under Friends of Standing Peachtree.
Given the momentum all over Atlanta, something will happen there sooner rather than later.
For the community to have a seat at the table, it needs to take an active interest in the greenspace now.
