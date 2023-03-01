As usual, Jack Spalding was working on his 80th birthday.
The year was 1936, and the law firm he co-founded with Alexander King in 1885 had already established itself as one of the most important and influential in the Southeast.
Among its clients was the Coca-Cola Co., which won a landmark settlement with its bottlers over syrup contracts thanks to their lawyers’ counsel.
But family and friends were waiting for him at Deerland, his 11-acre farm on the corner of Peachtree and Collier roads, so he left work a few minutes early, according to an Aug. 30, 1936, article in the Atlanta Constitution.
It noted he arrived at the office every morning at 9 a.m. sharp.
When he got home, in addition to well-wishers, there was a telegram with a message from Pope Pius XII congratulating him on his birthday and sending him a blessing.
Such was the life of a man who changed Atlanta in more ways than one, even though he wasn’t a Georgian by birth.
He was from Kentucky. His father was an attorney in Morganfield who served in the state Senate and as a railroad commissioner. Jack, born in 1856, was his oldest child.
He followed his father into law and moved to Atlanta in 1882 to pursue his career. But he always made an annual pilgrimage to his home state for the Kentucky Derby. At the time of his 80th birthday, he had attended 40 straight runs for the roses.
He and his wife established their Atlanta home in what was then the country at the corner of Peachtree Road and 14th Street. Coincidently, the corner is today 1180 Peachtree, a gleaming white and glass office tower, which is home to the law firm he co-founded, King and Spalding.
According to a blog written by one of his great-grandchildren, Chris Schroder, he acquired the land at the corner of Peachtree and Collier as an investment and moved his family to the home there in 1901.
Jack Spalding’s grandson Phinizy Spalding grew up there and told the Constitution that birds, deer, fish ponds and “adventure” filled the woods behind the house. There weren’t many neighbors, as the land was further in the country than their first.
He recalled a gentleman in a horse-drawn carriage delivering bread and “hoboes” coming to the house during the Depression from Brookwood Station looking for handouts.
While the elder Spalding is perhaps best known for the law firm, he was instrumental in the city acquiring Piedmont Park from the Cotton States and International Exposition Company. He also helped establish the Cathedral of Christ the King.
Two years after his birthday celebration at Deerland, the Colonel, as he was known, died in Miami. Condolences poured in from around the country.
His family continued to contribute to Atlanta’s growth and success, most prolifically through his son, attorney Hughes Spalding, whose name adorns the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital downtown. His grandson Jack Spalding was a noted editor of the Atlanta Journal.
Unrelated, the family donated Deerland to Piedmont Hospital in 1953. It started work a year later on a $5 million, 250-bed hospital. It opened in 1957 and has occupied the corner since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.