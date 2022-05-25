I’ve made no secret of my circuitous journey through school, culminating in not knowing whether I graduated until I got back to my seat at my graduation, opened the cover and saw my diploma.
I had bombed one of my finals and didn’t know whether the teacher passed me — that old saw.
I’m not saying our daughter Virginia traveled a similar route. Thanks to her mother’s steady hand, she didn’t spin off into outer space like her dad when things got challenging for one thing.
But like me, she had some setbacks and learning challenges. On Friday, like so many Northside students, she will walk across a stage at Georgia Tech as a member of the North Atlanta High School class of 2022.
Her journey started yesterday, it seems, at the Cathedral Preschool. I can still see her with a huge smile on her face on that first day of school in her pink gingham dress, a red book bag over her shoulder and a baby doll under her arm.
She soon followed her brother to The Lovett School — the school my brothers, my Kennedy cousins and I all attended.
Most of them graduated from the private school on the bank of the Chattahoochee River and went to fine colleges — Princeton University, Vanderbilt University, Hampton-Sydney College. You get the picture.
I did not. I didn’t even get close. And few people have ever heard of the college I attended.
In that first year, Virginia’s kindergarten teacher Virginia McDonough noticed her struggling with letters and numbers. She encouraged us to get her an academic assessment.
I want to pause here to thank Ms. McDonough and teachers like her who are willing to have difficult conversations with parents.
Sure enough, she was diagnosed as dyslexic. It was too late in the school year to get her into a specialized school in the fall.
So into first grade at Lovett she went. My wife Lori and I had one request of the administration and her teachers — her confidence had to remain intact. We didn’t want her to feel diminished or put down because of her learning style.
I once had to pick Virginia up after school. She was sitting on the steps in front of the lower school in her light blue shirt and dark blue skirt, with a thick book on her lap. She was reading — or pretending to read.
It did my heart good.
She was fortunate to land at The Schenck School the following year. It is one of the top schools for dyslexic students in the country.
After three years of hard work, Lovett welcomed her back.
Unlike first grade, though, her confidence took hit after hit. We started every school year with a series of meetings, carrying the latest learning evaluations and her credentials for accommodations — extra time on tests, whatnot.
With each school year, her anxiety grew. It was the stress about the pace of the schoolwork.
It came to a head when the school suspended her from extracurricular activities. When a child is predisposed to academic challenges, sometimes the only thing that keeps them tethered are those activities.
We objected to no avail. But by then, Virginia wanted a change and we were listening.
She left in winter 2020. We looked at several schools in Atlanta and away, and she decided to attend North Atlanta High School.
North Atlanta, it turned out — and shame on me for not knowing this — is also an incredible school. It has excellent teachers and leadership and first-rate facilities. It has been by and large an excellent experience.
It wasn’t so much we were surprised as relieved.
Virginia has thrived academically and found time to participate in those all-important extra circular activities while tying into a new group.
To her Lovett friends’ credit, she remains close to many former classmates. She even went to her former school’s prom.
After she finished her last exam, we talked about her primary school experience. We went through her teachers, her friends, her highs, and her lows year by year.
When it was all said and done, her senior year was her best by far.
You never want to see your child struggle. But we heard her, and swung behind her and supported her with everything we had.
It turns out that was the best decision for everyone.
She’s off to college this fall and given everything she’s been through, has an excellent sense of herself.
While that’s more valuable than a sheet of paper, she has both.
