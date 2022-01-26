Chastain Park has long provided sustenance for the community’s mind, body and soul.
Going back to the earliest days of humans in the area, it was a gathering place.
Muscogee natives called it home. Along the bank of Nancy Creek, they built their village. Following the cession of their land — the result of the Treaty of Indian Springs signed in 1821 — it became the site of town hall meetings, where early settlers gathered to discuss the issues and challenges of the day.
We do not know when, exactly, but those early settlers began farming the land.
In 1900, the county acquired 1,000 acres, setting aside 300 to grow corn, cabbage and other staples for the poor and needy, including the prisoners.
At one end of the farm, the county built almshouses; one for whites, the other for Blacks. The Black facility is today the single-story Chastain Arts Center. The columned brick building which today houses The Galloway School served Confederate veterans and their widows. Both opened in 1909.
At the other end were the bunkhouses, where the prisoners who farmed the land for the county slept. Officers shackled their ankles to their bunks lest they make a break for it.
The quaint restaurant on Powers Ferry Road, most recently operating as The Chastain but known to history by many names, sat on a 200-acre farm run by John Adam Langford. He grew corn, cotton and sorghum and maintained an orchard of apple, plum, pear and fig trees.
So bountiful was his yield, he opened a roadside stand, where he sold canned goods among other staples to the community traveling the dirt road.
Beneath the veneer of the recently renovated restaurant is the bones of a building his family later built on the site. They sold groceries and other items, including hamburgers and hotdogs hot off the grill. Later, an owner added gas pumps to serve the motorists.
They came to the area primarily because of the park, which Fulton County completed in 1945.
Fulton County commissioners transformed it into a public park at the behest of a few landowners near the old prison farm. They had become frustrated with its use, which they saw as a blight.
By the 1920s, the growth of Atlanta propelled residents ever northward along the road to Roswell.
Troy Chastain was among them. The president of the Atlanta Chemical Company owned 147 acres north of the present-day park. Many successful Atlanta businessmen purchased land north of the city to escape downtown’s heat, noise and grime in the summer.
The community elected him to the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, where he served as the chair of the parks department.
He donated some of his land, including a barn and stables, with the caveat if the county stopped using it for equestrian purposes, it would revert to his heirs.
That may be an urban myth, but it’s a great one.
Over time, the gas station on the other side of Powers Ferry became a fine dining establishment called Bill Daly’s Red Barn or the Red Barn Inn. Riding equipment — harnesses, spurs and saddles — festooned the restaurant; today it is The Chastain.
The park itself is like no other. From the walking path to the Olympic-sized swimming pool to the stone amphitheater and the golf course, it is a place of learning, nature, and health and leisure.
People have constantly elevated this land to a higher purpose — the nourishment of the community, whatever form it may take.
