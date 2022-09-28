More than 700 individuals have lent their names to a petition supporting sidewalks in front of North Atlanta High School on Northside Parkway.
The school’s principal Curtis Douglas wants sidewalks, as does the city’s school board. The former mayor voiced her support.
Everyone, it seems, agrees they are needed.
Yet two weeks ago, when a school bus broke down a few hundred yards from their school, North Atlanta students walked on the shoulder of the road, avoiding traffic as best they could.
Unfortunately, teenagers walking in the grass or along the road are a familiar site to those who drive through the area frequently.
It is as dangerous as it is unacceptable.
I wrote about the issue a year ago, but nothing has changed. So here we go again.
North Atlanta High School opened in its current location, a former office building on a suburban campus, in 2013. Apparently, no one thought to include sidewalks in its $147 million construction budget.
Here are a few comments from the petition that has garnered 790 electronic signatures:
“I, as well as many other students, often have to walk to and from school very often, if not every day. It is very difficult and stressful to try to walk on the grass with cars so close.”
“I have two kids at the school, and they are unable to walk safely down Northside to school. They also run cross country and are unable to safely run distances from the school in that they always have to run in the traffic on 41 to get to other areas with sidewalks.”
“This is such a dangerous area for students (over 2,000 going to school) — let’s move forward with the plans before there is a tragedy.”
The students, parents, teachers and administrators are not alone. Douglas Nagy, the deputy commissioner for the Atlanta Department of Transportation, called it “one of the worst sidewalk gaps in the entire city.”
The problem appears to be funding. The budget for the sidewalk, which is less than a mile between the Post Riverside development and Mt. Paran Road, is $3.8 million, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.
I’m no expert, but it seems to me a sidewalk could serve that area for significantly less than almost $4 million. The property belongs to the city of Atlanta, the state and the public school system. There is a small privately-held piece near the commercial development. But it’s all in the public right-of-way.
Doug Allvine has made it his mission to get the sidewalk built out of necessity and frustration. His neighborhood is a stone’s throw from North Atlanta. But because he lives within two-miles of the school, the system would not pick up his children.
There was no possible way for them to walk to school. One of his children is on the autism spectrum.
Allvine appealed and forced the school bus to stop by his neighborhood. Along with his kids, about eight other children ride the bus from the stop.
That’s ten kids who should be able to walk to school. It’s just a fraction of the students who would benefit from sidewalks.
Sutton Middle School has similar gaps. Some families can practically see the school from their front yards but have to put their children in their cars and drive them to school because of the lack of sidewalks.
I sent e-mails to the city, the state department of transportation and the PATH Foundation to see if anyone had any new information about the North Atlanta sidewalk.
At the time of publishing, the only reply came from the PATH Foundation, stating it had no update.
The sides have been working on the right-of-way acquisition and funding for four years. The city has the sidewalks on its install sheet.
Someone needs to figure out the funding, but more importantly, the 2,000-plus students need someone with the city to care enough to make it happen.
