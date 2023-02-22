Michael Blass, a United States Tennis Association-certified coach, didn’t charge for lessons.
Instead, he set up a foundation. If his students or their parents wanted to pay, he asked them to make a donation. He used the money to help players who needed it.
While he was a fine and beloved tennis instructor, it wasn’t his day job. He was a dentist by trade, as was his father. He was a good one, too.
After graduating from the School of Dentistry at Emory University, Blass spent several years as an associate professor in its now-defunct dental program.
Coincidently, a toothache in 1970 changed his life. The tooth — or teeth — belonged to Joe Becknell, a new patient who happened to be a tennis professional.
Over the course of getting several dental bridges, he invited Blass to hit with him at Bitsy Grant Tennis Center. They played a match, and the dentist — a tennis newbie —won a few sets.
But Blass knew Becknell had taken it easy on him and joked as they walked off the court not to do it again.
The two became fast friends. Blass developed into a student of the game, soaking everything in and enjoying the camaraderie at Bitsy Grant at a time when the wait for an open court could be two hours.
With Becknell, Blass even won more than a few tournaments over the years.
He always enjoyed teaching going back to his days as a college professor, his son Jarred Blass wrote over text. He had coached Jarred and his siblings in various sports, and he loved seeing people, especially children, develop confidence as they got better.
So he starting coaching, focusing on the basics and studying the game from all angles.
Michael Blass died last year after a short illness, but he may have died of a broken heart.
His wife, Eleanor, died in 2014. The two had been together nearly all their lives. They grew up a few doors from one another in Morningside and went to school together, from elementary through high school.
They were childhood sweethearts.
A friend of theirs, who will remain anonymous, is honoring the couple by establishing the The Michael and Eleanor Blass Endowment at the Carl Sanders YMCA on Howell Mill Road.
It will continue his legacy of ensuring anyone can develop the skill to become a great tennis player regardless of their circumstances.
As for Becknell, he retired from the Buckhead Y as tennis director in 2007. He still coaches when he’s not recovering from an injury, which is the case currently. He coached Eleanor Blass’ Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association team, which won championships in three separate decades.
Donations to the scholarship are welcome through the Carl Sanders Y.
It’s not something for which Michael Blass would have asked, but to his friends and family, ensuring kids in need don’t have to pay for tennis lessons is the best way to honor him and his beloved Eleanor.
