Bradsher Hayes didn’t know his grandfather, Arthur Bradsher.
He died when Hayes was just two months old. He knew he had been a baseball player of some repute because of a framed article in his family’s Brookhaven home when he was growing up.
A few years ago, out of curiosity as much as anything, he entered his grandfather’s name into a newspaper database.
It returned more than 350 articles.
Here’s the thing: Arthur Bradsher pitched for Trinity College from 1901 to 1905.
You may know the school better as Duke University, which it became after a major donation by the tobacco tycoon Washington Duke’s family in 1924.
Bradsher pitched 55 complete games for the future Blue Devils out of 58 starts. Over that span, the Roxboro, North Carolina south paw struck out 582 batters. His record 22 straight strikeouts stood for 66 years. He threw 15 shutouts, seven no-hitters and four one-hitters.
Knowing none of this, Bradsher Hayes had a prolific baseball career of his own. It started at historic Bagley Park on Pharr Road when he was just seven years old playing Buckhead Baseball.
By the time he was 11, he made the 12-year-old All-Star team. He went on to play on two Westminster state champion teams and letter in baseball at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.
He read everything article about his granddad he could find and found the accounts of all 58 games he pitched.
He then wrote the book “King of the Southern Diamond” about him.
It’s 350 pages includes a remembrance by the great Georgia Tech coach John Heisman from 1905, who called him the most promising pitcher in baseball, “… With the most extraordinary ability as pitcher, he combines the advantages of being a good batter and base runner.”
His first book wasn’t the impetus for his current tome on the 150-year history of the Braves. That was Furman Bisher. He met the great sports writer and editor and managed to invite him to lunch at the OK Cafe. That’s just the way Bradsher Hayes is.
They talked about their long-standing relationships with the Braves, which went back to the 1957 World Series between Milwaukee and the New York Yankees. Bisher covered that World Series, his first after he joined the Atlanta Constitution, and Hayes listened to the broadcast with his father when he was seven.
And the connections kept coming. Hayes attended opening day in 1966, the Braves’ first season in Atlanta.
Hayes was there when Hank Aaron hit home run No. 715 and when Sid Bream rounded third base and slid into home in Game 7 of the National League Division Series in ’92 propelling the Braves to World Series.
He told Bisher he’d like to write a book on the team one day. Bisher told him if he was going to do it, he needed to write the whole history, going back to 1871 and the Boston Braves.
No one had done it.
It took the Sandy Springs resident three-plus decades to get to it, and it took him three years once he sat down to write. Hayes is a Realtor by trade, though he has always considered himself a writer at heart.
He read every book he could find on the teams. He hunted down photos — 220 in all, all high-resolution, and many rare — read newspaper articles and talked to team representatives.
The result is “150 Years of the Braves; From Boston to Milwaukee to Atlanta,” which hit bookshelves while the Braves were World Champions. Hayes couldn’t have known his good fortune when he sat down to compile the history in 2019.
He created a lighter book out of the first, “150 Years of Braves Trivia,” which is chock full of interesting historical tidbits and interesting facts about the hometown team. Both are available at 150yearsofthebraves.com.
The through line of the three books — the one about his grandfather Arthur Bradsher and the two Braves books — is a passion for the game and the team he has followed since he was a little kid.
He may well be the biggest Braves fan there is.
It’s a crowded field, but Bradsher Hayes has Hall of Fame-level credentials.
