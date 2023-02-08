In the wake of arguably the most contentious debate in Buckhead’s history — one that, fair or not, had racial undertones — a neighborhood, a preservation group, a school, a youth sports league and the city came together to restore a Black family’s name to a popular park after more than 40 years.
And here’s the rub — the change happened with no resistance or friction. I know because I served on the Bagley Park Task Force, which pushed for it.
I have written a lot about Bagley Park and Ida and William Bagley, but not since Mayor Andre Dickens signed legislation last year to rename Frankie Allen Park on Pharr Road Historic Bagley Park.
It all started with Elon Osby, a petite woman usually in floral prints and colorful glasses. She is funny, whip-smart and occasionally deferential. Occasionally.
Last year, she gave a talk on Bagley Park at the Cathedral of St. Philip. Her grandparents were Ida and William Bagley.
Osby shared the story of her mother, who was born and raised in the community, and what she has learned about her grandfather. She showed pictures of her uncle as a young boy, arm in arm with his cousins in front of a house with a yard and a front porch.
We learned that evening about the people who called the Black community in the heart of Buckhead home for several generations. A few of us knew the dates and events but not the individuals.
Before a name was attached to it, present-day Bagley Park was a community of formerly enslaved people as far back as the 1870s who worked in the homes and yards of Buckhead families. The residents also drove ice trucks, worked in the local bowling alley, at the golf course and on the local farms among other things.
It grew into a thriving middle-class Black community in the Jim Crow south. While the white neighbors nearby denounced it as a slum, it was among the nicer neighborhoods for Black families, illustrating the gap created by segregation.
It was home to several churches, grocery stores, at least two restaurants and a blacksmith.
Osby’s grandfather purchased six lots in what was then known as Macedonia Park for $2,100 in 1928. A 1930s census listed his occupation as a “builder of homes,” but he also operated a grocery store, repaired shoes and did just about anything and everything. The same census identified Ida Bagley as “manager, lunch room.”
The community came to be known colloquially as Bagley Park. Osby’s grandparents are buried in the Mt. Olive Cemetery on Pharr Road near the park’s entrance.
Starting in the 1940s, Fulton County rolled out a parks plan, which included replacing Bagley Park with a public park. Garden Hills residents had long complained about the community. The county removed the 400 families using negotiation, forced eviction and eminent domain.
In 1952, the park opened bearing the name Bagley.
In 1980, Buckhead Baseball leaders asked the city to rename the park in honor of Frankie Allen, an umpire and volunteer who arrived in the park early everyday to mow the fields and chalk the base paths. He spent his evenings and weekends umpiring games.
As much as Allen may have deserved the honor, the park is bigger than the ballfields, and the park’s history is more extensive than baseball. Renaming the park includes naming the remaining ballfields in his honor.
As a member of the Bagley Park Task Force, which operated under the Buckhead Heritage Society banner, it fell to me to present the proposed name change to the Garden Hills Civic Association board over the summer.
The members unanimously supported the name change.
The task force received a letter of support from Atlanta International School, which is in Garden Hills, and a letter from Buckhead Baseball, the park’s primary entity. The local Neighborhood Planning Unit supported it, as did the city.
Everyone the task force approached endorsed the effort, most enthusiastically.
After the bruising cityhood battle, it was a welcome moment of near-universal agreement that we, as a community, could come together to right a wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.