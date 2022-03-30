For around 140 years, trains have crossed Peachtree Creek on a timber trestle.
It was part of Seaboard Air Line Railroad’s route, which connected passengers from all over the South to Florida. Subsidiary companies date back to the 1830s.
Likely built in the 1880s, the soaring bridge over the creek is unique in Buckhead.
Or at least, it was.
As of last week, the Beltline underpass beneath had been shut off, surrounded by chain-link fences. A train sat dormant above; a detour sign offered a long way around to the other side of the park.
CSX is replacing the bridge between Ardmore Park on Ardmore Road and Tanyard Creek Park on Collier Road, with work expected to last through the year. Based on the renderings available to the public on the Beltline’s website, the new bridge is about as interesting as a stale slice of bread.
I’m no engineer. I failed Algebra II. Twice. I tip my cap to any structure able to support 10,000 tons of menacing machines that spans a waterway and protects the 1,000 or so people who walk on the path beneath every week.
Still, I have spent many hours staring at the old bridge, admiring the intricate maze of thick timbers.
There is something romantic about a trestle built essentially by hand with none of today’s modern equipment. In earlier days, I climbed up on it to contemplate the mysteries of the universe. The fact it has lasted as long as it has is a testament to that late 19th-century engineering.
I even had a “Stand By Me” moment on the old bridge.
In the 1986 film based on a Stephen King novella, the main characters cross a much taller, less solid and longer trestle when a train comes barreling around the corner.
Chaos ensues, but they all survive. Spoiler alert: I survived my ordeal as well.
I lived in an apartment at the end of 26th Street during a prolonged break from college. A wood trail led to Ardmore Park at the back of the property. Today, it is part of the Beltline.
I spent most afternoons in the spring, summer and fall in Tanyard Creek Park on the other side of the bridge. It was my backyard.
One night after carousing the Buckhead bars, a friend of mine, who shall remain nameless to protect the (not so) innocent, and I bought a six-pack of beer and climbed the steep bank to the trestle to continue our evening.
As best we could tell, given it was very early in the morning and we didn’t bother with a flashlight, we settled in the bridge’s center, the highest point from the water below.
It’s important to note here, this was — and is — illegal. I am hoping the statute of limitations has expired.
Regardless, God sent us a heavy, fast-moving message we received with some humility.
First, I heard a whistle in the distance and thought nothing of it.
Minutes later, a faint light appeared good ways down the tracks.
Now, I’m not saying a 10,000-ton machine can sneak up on you. But a 10,000-ton machine snuck upon us.
The next time I looked down the tracks, the light was much brighter and much closer. We realized at the same time a train was moving pretty fast in our direction.
We jumped up and stumbled down the bridge as fast as our wobbling legs could carry us.
I don’t know whether the train was as close as I thought or if I panicked — my money is on the latter — but I leapt off the trestle about 10 feet from the end, and dove head first into a mess of thorn bushes and rocks. I came to rest below as the train thundered above.
I didn’t know it at the time, but my companion did the same but on the opposite side.
Scarred but smarter, we called it a night. We had also left the remaining beers on the bridge.
Looking at the renderings, CSX designed the new bridge with dumb 20-somethings in mind. There is a partition making access challenging if not impossible.
There can be no doubt the trestle needs to be replaced, but it won’t be the same.
Nothing ever is.
