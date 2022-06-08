Jimmy Carter scanned the riverbank with a pair of binoculars from an island in the middle of the Chattahoochee.
He spotted a muskrat gnawing on a branch.
“Who owns the land here?” he asked his canoeing companion.
“Various people. Some are speculators. A lot of it is owned by Alfred Kennedy.”
“Kennedy?” Carter asked.
“A director at First National Bank.”
“Is he a good guy as far as conservation goes,” the then-Governor asked.
“From what I hear, he’s too busy making money.”
The above exchange appeared in an article written by John McPhee in the New Yorker in 1973.
In fairness to my grandfather, he loved the outdoors almost as much as making money.
We spent many weekends tooling around his farm in Suwanee. Few things brought him greater joy than hunting and fishing with his friends.
Had the governor inquired further, he would have learned our family spent summers on that land along the river going back to the 1890s. My granddad and my great-uncle — my namesake — inherited it and had a small house on the Cobb County side derisively known as The Shack.
The property stretched from roughly the Interstate 75 overpass to the I-285 overpass on both the Cobb and Fulton County sides. The brothers and their families rode horses there, fished and enjoyed the quiet beauty of the green water.
Today, it is part of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Along Paces Mill, families and individuals walk, jog or ride bicycles on a paved path along the bank, sometimes guided by their four-legged friends.
On the other side, the East Palisades trail is among the most pristine and perfectly preserved accessible stretches of the river in the metro area.
The Creek word for ‘painted rock,’ the Chattahoochee is one of the smallest river systems supporting a major metropolitan city.
Its preservation is one of the great Atlanta achievements. It is the work of many people and organizations across many generations.
The challenge isn’t over, but there is an incredible opportunity.
Let me back up. As metro Atlanta became the fastest growing region in the country in the 1960s and 70s, the river faced enormous pressure.
Championed by a group of young residents calling themselves the River Rats, the Atlanta Regional Commission and the state legislature took up the mantle.
The result was the Metropolitan River Protection Act or MRPA.
It essentially safeguarded 48 miles of the river from Buford Dam to Peachtree Creek. The state extended it to Douglas County in the 1990s. In broad strokes, the act made development along the river challenging, among other things.
Jimmy Carter signed MRPA into state law in 1973. It is the reason long stretches of the river remain virtually untouched.
The present-day opportunity is the miles and miles of river to which people can connect for recreation, peace of mind and to learn the area’s history and ecology.
Enter the Chattahoochee Riverlands project, a plan calling for a network of 100 miles of nature trails, parks, kayaking and canoeing portages on the river from the dam to Coweta County.
There would also be trails offering access to communities that, in many cases, don’t know the river is in their backyard.
Trust for Public Land is heading the program, which includes more than 70 stakeholders like the Chattahoochee River Keeper and cities, counties and private concerns. It would connect 19 cities across seven counties.
Before COVID hit, my wife Lori and I went on one of the Chattahoochee Riverlands Rambles off Bolton Road. The land — an open green space that had been Whittier Mill — is off the beaten path.
After a short walk through the woods, we were looking down at the water.
That is the story of the Chattahoochee River. It is hiding in plain sight.
It is past time to open her up — to continue to protect and preserve her while introducing her to the next generation of young people.
They will have to keep up the fight the River Rats started over six decades ago.
