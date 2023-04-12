Surrounded by too many townhomes to count, a Neel Reid-designed masterpiece sits behind an electronic gate on West Paces Ferry Road above the din.
Few people know it’s there — including me until recently — though I heard rumors.
Award-winning architect William T. Baker told Atlanta Magazine’s HOME it is one of his favorite houses — “an excellent example of the English Arts and Crafts movement,” with flared gables and recessed leaded sash windows.
The New Georgia Encyclopedia describes the house’s style as “Medieval.”
It starkly contrasts Reid’s more famous West Paces Ferry design, Arden, on the corner of Glen Arden and across from the Governor’s Mansion. Inspired by George Washington’s Mt. Vernon, it is a white clapboard home with eight two-story columns across the facade.
1311 West Paces Ferry Road, in comparison, is hard-coat stucco, with Tudor-style chimneys, a heavy slate roof and limestone around the entryway, above which the date 1923 is carved in stone — the year it was completed.
One of the founders of Hentz and Reid, the leading Beaux-Arts architecture firm in Atlanta, Neel Reid was a prolific architect. His homes were status symbols, coveted by the city’s elite, and still are.
He designed 1311 West Paces Ferry Road for Winship Nunnally, the president of Nunnally Candy Co., a candy manufacturing firm founded by his father in 1884. Its tagline was “the candy of the South.”
The company was particularly successful when it teamed with a well-known Atlanta-based beverage company’s soda fountains. Coincidently, Nunnally served as a director of Coca-Cola Co.
He died in 1975, though he lived on Valley Road at the end of his life. By then, the house belonged to his ex-wife Jesse McKee Hodgson. It is known as the Nunnally-Hodgson house.
In 1979, developer Mike Morris acquired it and the surrounding 17 acres for $1.1 million. His plan to build 82 townhomes on the property ran into opposition, but he prevailed.
Today, it is Paces West.
At its peak — what I can only surmise was one of the highest points along West Paces Ferry Road — the Nunnally-Hodgson house is in excellent condition.
Initially, Morris used it as a sales office. He later turned it into two units, each retaining many of Reid’s signature elements, including decorative plaster moldings, large windows and paneled walls.
His hand-drawn plans for the house are works of art in and of themselves, even of an in-wall ironing board.
We often lament Atlanta’s lack of historic preservation.
The Nunnally-Hodgson house tells a different story.
While hidden from view, it is an example of how Buckhead and Atlanta can preserve these historic assets while meeting the needs of an ever-growing city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.