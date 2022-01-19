On the surface, both the Atlanta airport and Lenox Square are regional economic drivers.
The airport — excuse me, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — is a behemoth in that regard. It spans 25 acres, has historically served more passengers than any other airport in the world and has an economic impact in the range of $60 billion.
Lenox Square, meanwhile, was the first regional mall built in Georgia. Ed Noble brought several downtown mainstays, including Rich’s and Davison’s, to his surface parked suburban mall when it opened in 1959. Today, it has almost 200 stores, spans 1.5 million square feet and, along with its sister mall Phipps, generates more than $1 billion annually.
Though different in scale, both are hometown success stories, and there is a historical connection between the two — John King Ottley.
Ottley was among Atlanta’s most prominent citizens, according to an article in the Atlanta Constitution noting his death. He was a leader in finance, serving as the chairman of First National Bank of Atlanta. He started with the company as a teller and worked for the bank for 55 years.
He was critical in the Federal Reserve Bank choosing Atlanta for the headquarters of the sixth district.
Omitted from the Nov. 2, 1945 article was his role with Pitcairn Aviation Corporation, which held the New York-to-Atlanta and Miami-to-Atlanta airmail contracts. Ottley served as the Atlanta manager.
Not coincidentally, the company spent $75,000 on a new hanger at then-Candler Field. The new building was triple the size of the existing hanger and included shops. It established Atlanta as the airmail hub for the southeastern United States.
Pitcairn’s investment proved integral in establishing Atlanta as a regional airport.
Atlanta and Fulton County spent a combined $240,000 leveling the field, extending runways and installing concrete aprons around the hangers, “which will do away with the clouds of dust raised by ship pilots turning up their motors,” wrote Henson Tatum, an aid to the mayor. The city had just purchased Candler Field following a five-year lease.
He later noted, “Atlanta was one of the first cities to establish an airport … The city’s recent purchase of the field was hastened to enable Atlanta to maintain her supremacy and build to keep pace with the future of aviation.”
A more prescient sentence does not exist.
John K. Ottley’s work was building and promoting Atlanta in ways so far ahead of the curve they reverberate nearly 100 years later.
But family and friends were his life, and he forged those bonds at his summer home on Peachtree Road.
He purchased the land in 1897 — 150 acres for $1,816.48. He hosted “lavish” parties for his friends, rode his prize-winning horses and hunted.
He called the estate Joyeuse, French for ‘joy.’
Prior to World War I, with the automobile taking root in American life, the Ottley’s permanently moved to their summer estate. Previously they accessed it either by horse and buggy or by train, which had a stop at the back of the property.
Following Ottley’s passing, real estate developers bought the land, and the grand old home became apartments. Then, in 1956 Noble, purchased part of the estate and built the mall.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Lenox Square are on opposite sides of the city, nearly 20 miles apart, but one of the most important residents Atlanta has ever known connects them.
