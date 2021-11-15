The Howell Mill Road bridge spanning Peachtree Creek is something out of classical antiquity, a towering feat of engineering, columns and broad concrete soaring over the creek down below.
It couldn’t be more than 200 feet long and takes just a moment to cross. The thousands of drivers who traverse it daily have no way of knowing how high up they are.
The only way to get a sense of the scale is from the creek, a perspective few have experienced.
Our family has been down there for a clean up project, pulling soggy carpets, tires and shopping carts from the sandy creek bed. But our heads were down, focused more on the Sisyphean task of beautifying an urban waterway than the road above.
For an urban explorer searching for the community’s history around every bend, the bridge’s proportions are an epic and nearly overwhelming discovery. If the bridge is 200 feet across, it is that and then some high.
It is one of the realizations I made in late September when fellow amateur historian James Ottley invited me to kayak the Buckhead creek with his son, Will.
Ottley, an attorney by trade, is the author of two books on Atlanta history — “Atlanta History for Cocktail Parties” and “Atlanta History for Cocktail Parties II: Another Round.” I borrow from both regularly for these columns.
I spent many afternoons and weekends with the neighborhood kids in the creek as a child. I went swimming in it on a dare when I was 9 or 10. I am one of the few people who has been fully submerged in the water and lived to tell about it.
I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to paddle it as an adult.
We lowered our kayaks down the bank near the old Bobby Jones Golf Course clubhouse on Woodward Way.
Over three hours, we navigated through Atlanta Memorial Park, under Interstate 75, along Cross Creek and Hanover West until reaching the penultimate Atlanta history destination — Standing Peachtree Park, where Peachtree Creek meets the Chattahoochee River.
It wasn’t a leisurely endeavor, though. We were looking for signs of Atlanta and Buckhead history.
At the Northside Parkway bridge, we had both been told ruins of a Civil War-era wooden bridge were visible in the banks. We couldn’t find them, but we spotted a large wooden timber partially submerged in the water.
It may well have been part of the original bridge.
We had a friendly debate about Clark Howell’s mills. They were about 1,000 yards to the west of the Howell Mill bridge on the creek’s northern bank in a low-lying area.
I decided the southern bank was the northern bank and east was west. Ottley only said, “Are you sure?”
I was, but I will admit now I was wrong. We saw a few mill artifacts — whether they were Howell’s or someone else’s, I couldn’t say.
In a few spots, the water wasn’t high enough. Our kayaks scraped along the bottom, but a majority of the creek is navigable and beautiful.
There were also signs rushing water had washed the banks away. Property owners had constructed barriers of large rocks held back with chicken wire to prevent further erosion.
While there were several pristine areas, trash was nearly ubiquitous. We saw mattresses, too many tires to count, tons of plastic bags and bottles caught in branches and debris in the creek.
We encountered a few curious onlookers. In Hanover West, young children ran to the creek and gawked down. One picked up a rock and threw it in the water. The natives didn’t appreciate the middle-aged explorers interrupting their playtime.
We soldiered on until we reached our goal, the place Atlanta began — Standing Peachtree Park.
Creek natives built a village along the Chattahoochee at the confluence with Peachtree Creek thousands of years ago. It is the origin of the ubiquitous “Peachtree.” The first white settler, James Montgomery, arrived there with his large family in 1821. The Western and Atlantic Railroad crossed the river there on its way to Five Points in the 1830s.
We experienced Buckhead through these distinct periods, from a time well before our families arrived through the first commerce to the early engineering feats, parks and neighborhoods.
For me, the experienced combined three of my great loves — growing up in Buckhead, nature and history. It doesn’t get much better.
