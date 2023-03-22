One of the first things you see when you walk in the door of Roshambo, a relatively new restaurant in the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, is a collection of photographs of downtown Atlanta taken from the Jackson Street Bridge side by side.
The first is from 1970, with the distinct blue spaceship that is Polaris restaurant hovering above the Regency Hyatt House.
A photographer shot the second in 1996. The blue dome is covered up by newer skyscrapers. The third is from 2015, the nearly two decades having already swallowed the previous iteration.
Below the framed art, sketched across the wall, are thick outlines of those skylines, one above the other.
Those are merely starters — a shareable plate followed by a salad or a bowl of soup.
The main course is around the corner.
Along a long wall in the dining room, Randy Smith with Clean Cut Fabricators has turned the three skylines into a single work of art.
The 1970 skyline is rendered in light-stained wood. A darker shade behind it shows 1996, and behind that looms the 2015 outline in gray-stained wood, towering over the others.
If you have any questions about its provenance, Buckhead native Chris Hall will show you a tattoo of the skyline draped in the red and black of the soccer team Atlanta United’s Five Stripes on his forearm.
With his partners Ryan Turner and Todd Mussman, Hall owns several Atlanta restaurants, including Muss and Turners, Local Three and MTH Pizza.
He bleeds Atlanta. And not just Atlanta, but Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, or as my mother Mary Bird called it, “The Hole.”
It’s an indisputable fact in Atlanta; the grocery store you went to when you were little defined you.
For the Kennedys and the Halls, it was the A&P in The Hole.
After Mom got the weekly groceries, we usually walked over to Kings Drugs and my brothers and I would dart into Richards 5 and 10 to look at the toys and cause havoc.
There were weekend jaunts to Oxford Books and later cups of coffee and bagels in the upstairs coffee shop, Cup and Chaucer.
And there were restaurants. Abruzzi, an Italian restaurant near present-day Roshambo, was one of my grandmother’s favorites.
Jalisco’s remains and was a favorite of Hall’s family. He said he wanted more than anything to have his name etched on a brass plaque on one of the booths.
And then there was Jim White’s Half Shell, with its nautical-themed exterior. Hall recalled having to wear a blazer when his family ate there, much to his chagrin.
Less formal were the hours he spent scanning cassettes at Turtle’s Records and Tapes in the same shopping center, and standing in line for hours for concert tickets, back when that was a thing.
In this case, familiarity breeds reverence.
Hall has adorned a back wall of Roshambo with cassette tapes beneath the squishy lettering of Turtle’s. He said Turtle, who I just learned is a living, breathing person and not just a cartoon turtle with a spinning head, has come into the restaurant a few times.
The partners are also in possession of several iconic recipes from nearby restaurants that are no more.
They recently served the Georgia Grille’s lobster enchiladas. The restaurant was on Peachtree on the other side of Peachtree Creek for 30 years before closing in 2020.
Hall said he’s also gotten his hands on the Abruzzi recipe for pork Milanese, which is coming soon. The blackened redfish ‘Pontchartrain’ from Jim White’s Half Shell is a menu staple.
And during the Masters Tournament, Roshambo will have Augusta National’s famous pimento cheese and egg salad.
From the menu to the walls to the bathrooms, everything in the restaurant, it seems, tells a story.
The yarns are all drawn from Hall’s mind, a man who has experienced Atlanta’s sides A and B first hand.
