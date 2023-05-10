Over 200 years, land value in Buckhead increased astronomically
The starting point for land value in Atlanta is 1821 and the Treaty of Indian Springs.
The United States ‘paid’ the Muscogee people $400,000 for 4 million acres, which included present-day Atlanta and Buckhead. According to my trusty calculator (yes, I needed a calculator), that works out to $10 an acre.
‘Paid’ is in quotes because while that is the number on paper; the nation received far less through all kinds of chicanery.
Around that same time, one of the first white settlers arrived in Buckhead, purchasing 1,000 acres around the confluence of Peachtree Creek and the Chattahoochee River, including the former Muscogee village Standing Peachtree, for $100.
Georgia awarded most of the Muscogee land through a lottery system. According to the New Georgia Encyclopedia, it divided the millions of acres into 202 1/2 acre land lots it sold for $19 each. Of course, the future owner had to win the lottery, which the state restricted to bachelors, married men, widows, orphans and families of convicts.
Benjamin Beckman ‘won’ the land that is now downtown Atlanta, land lot 77. In 1822, one year after winning the lottery, he traded the land to Samual Mitchell for a horse.
Unfortunately, my trusty calculator didn’t produce a figure for that transaction.
When Georgia quietly approached Mitchell in 1842 about acquiring his property for the future terminus of the Western & Atlantic Railroad, he generously gave the state five acres but kept the surrounding 197.
He became a very wealthy man as a result. Talk about horse trading.
The next transaction worth mentioning is Henry Irby’s purchase of land lot 99 — 202 ½ acres surrounding the present intersection of Peachtree, Roswell, and West Paces Ferry Roads — for $650 in 1838. He established a tavern at the junction, which created Buckhead. Land in Buckhead, which was out in the country, was trading for more than $3 an acre.
In 1860, one of Buckhead’s most significant early landowners, James “Whispering” Smith, purchased 405 acres from Clark Howell. I couldn’t put my finger on the sales price, but the next transaction of that land is a seminal moment in Buckhead’s history.
With an investment of $6,000 in 1903, James L. Dickey Sr. purchased 400 acres from F.M. Powers. Dickey was the president of Dickey-Mangham Insurance Co., or $15 an acre. He envisioned the land as a summer retreat.
The next year, Dickey sold 73 acres to his friend Robert Maddox for $6,578, a mark up of more than $90 an acre. Today, part of Maddox’s land is home to the Georgia Governor’s mansion.
Closer to Peachtree Road, Walter Andrews purchased 11 acres in 1899 for $4,800, more than $400 an acre. Over the next five years, Andrews bought additional property, including the corner of what is now Peachtree and Andrews Drive.
Andrews was also part of the largest real estate transaction in Georgia up to that point when he partnered with Eretus Rivers to acquire 483 acres from the Wesley Collier estate for $375,000, according to a local newspaper article from the time. That works out to $775 an acre.
They developed Peachtree Heights — Habersham, Rivers, Muscogee, West Wesley and Vernon roads — on this property.
As for the Dickey property, Charles Black acquired the remaining 300 acres in 1910 for $75,000, a relative steal at $250 per.
He and his son developed Tuxedo Park — including Blackland Road — on the former Dickey estate. The Dickeys sold those lots, 250 feet across and between 700 and 1,000 feet deep, for $2,000.
It’s hard to equate those numbers to today because raw land is rare in and around Atlanta.
We can make one inference. Late last year, a new owner acquired the Harrison Jones house on West Paces Ferry Road, along with several connected lots to build a new home. He demolished the house.
They acquired it for the land.
Twelve acres in all, the property sold for nearly $9 million. According to my calculator, that’s $750,000 an acre.
Thornton Kennedy is the president of PR South, a public relations firm, and a former news editor of this paper. He can be reached at thornton@prsouth.net.
