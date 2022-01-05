We have a fraught history with snow.
On rare occasions the white stuff sticks around long enough to be enjoyed, it ends up wreaking havoc — epic traffic jams, power outages and the runs on milk and bread. I still don’t understand what people do with all the milk and bread.
French toast calls for eggs and syrup at a minimum.
It is unsurprising, then, the two ways I knew of skiing in Atlanta had nothing to do with snow. In one case, it was a huge white carpet on a conveyor belt and the other involved thousands of small plastic pellets.
Oshman’s Sporting Goods on Peachtree Road was Buckhead’s sports store. It’s where we bought our tennis shoes, helmets and pads and baseball gloves, among other things. I know of Roach’s Sporting Goods, which was on East Paces Ferry, but that was before my time.
Oshman’s had one thing that no other store I knew of anywhere had — an indoor ski slope.
It was more of an indoor ski contraption.
An advertisement from 1977 called it “a new concept in ski instruction using a revolutionary revolving ski deck that can offer from 6,000 to 13,000 vertical feet of uninterrupted skiing per hour.”
Impressive.
It looked more like a substantially elevated conveyor belt covered in white carpet with snow-capped mountains painted on the wall behind it. I never tried it, but I can’t imagine it was on par with skiing in the Swiss Alps.
A few miles away, Vinings Ridge Ski Slope offered the opportunity for skiers to at least feel the wind in their faces, if not the snow beneath their skis. It had a slope covered in polyethylene pellets. When wet, they were apparently minimally similar to slush.
The unusual run required specifically-designed short skis. It was impossible to dig edges into the pellets. Instead, skiers had to shift all of their weight to attempt a turn or to slow down. Finding little resistance, many crashed into the wall at the bottom of the hill.
A “T” lift carried skiers to the top.
By the end of the day, most of the pellets were at the bottom of the hill, and employees had to haul them back up in plastic bins.
The Vinings ski “lodge” was an infamous drinking hole regardless of whether the patrons were interested in skiing. Many sat on the deck entertained by the sight of skiers attempting to ski with no snow.
I knew nothing of the Vinings slope until I served as the editor of this paper, and readers asked me or told me about the ski slope in Vinings, which sounded preposterous.
Over the years, I’ve hunted down a few articles confirming its existence.
I heard a first-hand story about an after-hours party at the lodge, where over-served guests slid down the slope in those plastic bins. Apparently, that was the beginning of the end of the Vinings Ridge Ski Slope. Like lawn darts and toy guns that fired tiny projectiles, there was too much risk.
Being a horrible skier, I was a risk to myself and to others. Snow being so rare and frightening, it was a foreign sport to most of us. Then, in the late ’70s, ski jackets and moon boots became de rigueur almost overnight.
Our family was easily influenced by trends.
For three winters between Christmas and the new year, we flew to Colorado and I spent a week perfecting falling down and getting stuck in snowdrifts. It was beautiful and cold, but after a day or two, I was ready to sit in front of the fireplace and watch TV for the rest of the trip, which was never an option.
Perhaps I would have enjoyed those trips more if my mother had let me learn on the Oshman’s slope.
