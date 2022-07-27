On its busiest day of the year, one of Buckhead’s oldest businesses moved for the first time.
It didn’t go far, just over the river and through the woods.
George Wright opened Wright’s Florist in 1946. Sandwiched between Peachtree Battle Shopping Center and the old book bindery, the art deco building has been a Peachtree Road mainstay ever since.
When he retired, he sold the business and the building. In 2005, the current owner Sherry Moon purchased Wright’s Florist but leased the distinct building. She had been one of the floral designers there for more than a decade at the time.
The one-story structure had started acting its age long ago. While George Wright had it built specifically for a floral business, it was more than 70 years old and needed extensive repairs.
Reluctantly, Moon decided to see what she could find. And what she found is nothing short of serendipitous.
Buckhead Wright’s Florist moved into the old Georgia Grille space on Valentine’s Day.
It’s about 1/4 of a mile down Peachtree, on the other side of Peachtree Creek and E. Rivers Elementary School (the river). The woods in this scenario are strictly poetic.
It was one Buckhead institution moving into the space of a former Buckhead institution.
The Georgia Grille was a southwestern culinary staple for 30 years. It was a quirky nook in the corner of a strip shopping center inspired by artist Georgia O’Keefe. She was known for her southwestern landscapes and her feminine flora.
I heard owner Karen Hilliard wanted to sell the restaurant, and apparently, finding no buyers coming out of COVID, she closed its doors and retired.
Coincidently, Moon was looking at another space in the same shopping center when she heard about the closed restaurant.
Georgia Grille was dimly lit and had a charming patio and bar off the dining room.
It took Moon less than five minutes to decide she wanted it, even though she had to use the flashlight on her cell phone to see inside.
It was the hardwood floors, the pressed-metal ceiling and that patio.
It was what brought patrons to the restaurant over three decades, I mean, besides the margaritas, enchiladas and cheese dip.
It was the atmosphere.
While the space isn’t new, it feels worlds larger than the original Wright’s because of the soaring ceiling. Moon added a large front window, which significantly brightened the space. She will transform the patio into a garden room.
In addition to their signature arrangements — Moon is a member of the American Institute of Floral Designers, one of the highest if not the highest qualifications in floral design — she has filled the shop with an array of American-made home and garden gifts.
Moon, who came of age in her mother’s Roswell flower shop and did her first wedding flowers when she was just 15, cried when she left the original location for the last time.
It was bitter-sweet.
On the one hand, she found a perfect location for one of Buckhead’s oldest businesses. On the other, Wright built the art deco building for his shop, and it has been a Buckhead landmark for 76 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.