According to the late historian Franklin Garrett, Benjamin Plaster’s last will and testament is the oldest document in DeKalb County.
That is relevant because until 1853, when the state legislature created Fulton County, the current boundaries of Buckhead and Atlanta were in DeKalb.
Plaster’s home was on Lindbergh Drive near the present-day Southern Railway bridge. He and his wife Sarah were among the first settlers in Buckhead.
The will is significant because in 1842 a fire destroyed the DeKalb County Courthouse and all of the county's records. Though he died in 1836, Garrett theorized in his history “Atlanta and Environs” that it might have been refiled after the county replaced the courthouse.
Plaster was born in North Carolina in 1780. In 1802, after he married, he moved to Franklin County in northeast Georgia. While Garrett does not note his employment, Plaster spent two years in the local militia from 1810 to 1812.
During the War of 1812, he joined the Georgia militia as a private, serving from 1812 to 1814.
Following the Muscogee land cession of 1821, a result of the first Treaty of Indian Springs, the state awarded Plaster 3,000 acres along Peachtree Creek and Clear Creek for his military service.
Garrett wrote, “One could stand today atop the new Darlington apartments at Peachtree and Brighton roads and, looking every direction but west, view the former domain of Benjamin Plaster.”
I love that little bit of color in Garrett’s history.
Piedmont Road was originally Plaster’s Bridge Road. The namesake bridge spanned Peachtree Creek about 300 yards from the current bridge. The state changed the road’s name for the 1887 Piedmont Exposition, held in present-day Piedmont Park.
Plaster’s will leaves 1,316 acres to his wife and five heirs; Dove Daniel, Edwin Plaster, Benjamin Plaster, Elizabeth Gober and Peity Plaster.
He left to his wife the current house and land on which they lived, along with two “fine” featherbeds and one of the “choicest” horses. To his children, he left land and slaves.
Anything not specified in the will was to be sold, with the proceeds evenly distributed among his children.
There was also a “beloved son-in-law,” who I infer was once married to one of Plaster’s daughters; John Williams.
Plaster left him $1.
One dollar worth of goods purchased in 1836 would equal roughly $28 today. The will further stipulated Williams would be excluded from the proceeds of the sale of the remainder of the estate.
One of the great mysteries of Buckhead is the location of the Plaster family cemetery. It is one of the most important historical sights on this side of Atlanta.
It is the final resting place not only of Plaster and his wife, his son Benjamin, and his grandson John Wesley, who was murdered by robbers shortly after the Civil War, but of Hezekiah Cheshire, for whom Cheshire Bridge Road is named.
Garrett wrote the cemetery was located “on the crest of a hill several hundred feet south of the house and overlooking Peachtree Creek, in a right angle formed by the stream and the main line of the Southern Railway to Washington.”
While many have sought it, they have yet to find it.
There is speculation that the family moved the interred to nearby cemeteries where other Plasters are buried, including Sardis United Methodist Church on Powers Ferry Road and Rock Springs Presbyterian Church on Piedmont Avenue.
If so, there is no record.
Their name, however, remains on several roads in the vicinity, including Plasters Avenue and Plasters Bridge Road off Armour Drive, and Plaster Avenue in Peachtree Hills.
Thornton Kennedy is the president of public relations firm PR South and a former news editor of this paper. He can be reached at thornton@prsouth.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.