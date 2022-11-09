Ralph Edwards is as unassuming as they come.
The Buckhead resident hails from Salisbury, North Carolina, a town between Charlotte and Greensboro that had about 10,000 people in it when he was coming up. An elegantly shabby southern charm remains his most prominent feature.
You could spend days talking to him — or know him for years in my case — and have no idea he has closed more than $1 billion in real estate transactions over his career or that he helped a Dutch investment firm acquire a stake in Perimeter Mall back in the 1970s.
That’s because his business acumen is not what defines him.
When people talk about Edwards — and they have to because he doesn’t talk about himself — they bring up the Atlanta BeltLine and the more than one hundred acres of preserved land along the Chattahoochee River.
Very quietly, Edwards has been the friendliest force of nature behind the Georgia Chapter of the Trust for Public Land for nearly three decades.
Last month, the parks and land preservation organization named him the 2022 Conservation Trailblazer at the annual Celebration of Land. He joins the ranks of past recipients including U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, Curley Dossman of the Georgia-Pacific Foundation, Coca-Cola Co.’s Bea Perez, the Cox Foundation’s Jim Kennedy and Chuck Leavell, a member of the iconic rock band the Rolling Stones.
The Atlanta BeltLine took many individuals and organizations pulling in the same direction to be sure. Trust for Public Land took the original vision and commissioned renowned park planner Alexander Garvin to create a report that was instrumental in getting policymakers’ buy-in.
It also got ahead of the development, acquiring assets to expand greenspace along the proposed trail before most people knew what it was.
Edwards said he happened to be in the right place when the BeltLine was just a dream. But he was instrumental in making it a reality.
He got involved with TPL because it could do big things.
He said many well-intentioned organizations think about programs and opportunities. Trust for Public Land had the ability to make things happen.
For example, the San Francisco-based organization entered Georgia by rescuing the Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home, which was for sale and likely to be razed. It is the corner stone of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park. That’s no small feat.
Edwards said he recognized years ago how quickly Atlanta had grown, and land — already a precious commodity — was becoming all the more precious.
It was a perfect match. Trust for Public Land wanted to move the greenspace needle in Georgia, and Edwards, who never met a stranger, had the talent, connections and capability make it happen.
He also happened to be good at raising money. Really good.
After the event, the Trust for Public Land announced it had raised more than $600,000.
That is remarkable, especially considering it is a 200% increase over what the event has raised historically.
That is the power of Ralph Edwards, though you’d never know it.
