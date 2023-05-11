A bright red barn sits near the bank of Peachtree Creek, a stone’s throw from Peachtree Hills, and hardly anyone knows it.
I looked for it a few weeks ago and found it in the parking lot behind what had been Toulouse restaurant, 2293 Peachtree Road.
I was stunned.
I walked around it a few times. It’s a large, bright red building with thick white trim. The Peachtree Road bridge spanning Peachtree Creek towers behind it.
I played under that bridge several times as a kid, and later, it was home to a homeless encampment.
A few days after my exploratory visit, I called the number on the sign that read “Buck’s Sports Barn.”
Paul Rodgers answered the phone.
I told him I grew up there and was in that creek several times as a child, and drove by the building on Peachtree several times a day but had no idea it was back there.
“If I had a nickel every time I heard that … “ he replied.
The building dates back to 1940, but it didn’t always look like a barn.
It was a warehouse for cleaning rugs built by the owner of a Persian rug store in the Peachtree Road-facing building — home to several businesses today, including a scuba diving shop and a performing arts center. That one allegedly dates back to 1902.
Rodgers told me the business laid the rugs on the warehouse floor, flooded the room — likely with cleaning solution, is my guess — then hung them from the rafters to dry.
The warehouse burned in 2008, and all that remained were those beams. It took two years to rebuild, he said.
Someone had turned it into a garage for car repair before Rodgers took possession of it.
An exercise physiologist, Rodgers owned and operated a fitness studio on Roswell Road near the Peachtree Road split for 20 years before moving into the space.
After the fire, he added plank siding and painted the building to look like a barn because that is what he thought it looked like.
Just inside the door is a large birdcage, temporarily empty. There are cigar-store Indians, circus posters and a check-in desk.
A mix between a circus and a health club is on the other side of the wall. A colorful parachute hangs from the ceiling. It’s a balloon drop, Rodgers told me, filled with hundreds of balloons that performers drop for birthday parties and events.
There is a trapeze and aerial silks and rings hanging from the ceiling. There is a cage in the corner for a magic show. On the back wall are oriental reliefs salvaged from Yo-Yo Ma, the hibachi grill on Roswell Road that closed a few years ago.
Along one wall are stationary bikes, and the day I was there, Rodgers had workout benches and weights in the middle of the room.
Those all go away when it’s show time. Buck’s Sports Barn hosts about 500 events annually, from children’s birthday parties to circus training.
Did I mention Rodgers owns a circus?
He bought the Imperial Opa Circus when the owner moved because of COVID-19 and changed the name to Buck’s Imperial Circus. About 20 performers work with him and many more use the space to train. He has more than 300 costumes and aerial circus equipment.
They perform at festivals and corporate events.
He also rents the bottom of the 1902 building that was home to the rug store. It was originally a grocery store called Rogers Food, and later it was a Piggly Wiggly.
In that space, which he calls The Cave, Rodgers has created a strength and agility obstacle course based on the popular television show American Ninja Warrior, right down to the 13-foot curved wall contestants must climb as the final challenge.
Buck’s is geared towards the younger set, but they train and work with all ages, with acro yoga classes and circus and American Ninja Warrior training. Rodgers is currently preparing for summer camps. Check out buckssportbarn.com to learn more.
He said he choose the name “Buck’s” because it is in Buckhead.
It’s a fascinating place; another one of those businesses it’s hard to believe is in our backyard and has been for coming up on eight years — a big red barn home to a circus in the heart of the community.
You can’t make it up.
Thornton Kennedy is the president of public relations firm PR South and a former news editor of this paper. He can be reached at thornton@prsouth.net.
