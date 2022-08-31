In the North Atlanta High School cluster, the six elementary schools that feed their students up the narrowing channel to the Northside Parkway campus each tell a chapter of our area’s history.
E. Rivers Elementary School first opened as Peachtree Heights Elementary School in 1917 and has the distinction of being one of the oldest public schools in Atlanta.
In 1926, the community renamed it in honor of Eretus “Petie” Rivers, the developer who donated the land for the school and gave us both Peachtree Heights West — think Habersham and Rivers roads — and Peachtree Heights East, home to Buckhead’s hidden oasis, the Duck Pond.
Initially housed in a distinct stone building, the school burned to the ground in 1948.
While the county rebuilt E. Rivers, many students temporarily attended the newer Garden Hills Elementary, which opened in 1938.
Architecture firm Tucker and Howell designed the building. The Howell was Albert Howell, son of the great journalist and newspaper editor Clark Howell.
It was modeled after the former North Fulton High School next door, designed by Philip Trammell Shutze. The county opened North Fulton in 1920, and today Atlanta International School calls it home.
Tucker and Howell were better known for its modern designs, which included another Buckhead elementary school, Morris Brandon. Opened in 1947, the school took its name from a prominent attorney, public servant and civic leader whose sons donated the land for the school.
Brandon was among the first to build substantial homes in the formerly agricultural area north of Atlanta, which led to the creation of modern Buckhead.
Sarah R. Smith Elementary opened five years later in 1952 as Marion Smith Elementary, named in honor of the late chairman of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, who was also the son of U.S. Senator Hoke Smith.
The problem for the Atlanta Board of Education was a Marion Smith Elementary School already existed in East Point.
To avoid confusion, the board changed the name to Sarah Rawson Smith in honor of Marion Smith’s late wife, whose family was instrumental in the growth and success of Atlanta.
Warren T. Jackson Elementary opened in 1967. It bears the name of a former Atlanta school system area superintendent, who previously served as the principal of North Fulton High School from 1926 until 1941. Jackson returned to the post following his service in World War II until 1957, when he was named superintendent. This was before the system was in the city.
Bolton Academy bears the name — somewhat unintentionally — of Georgia railroad commissioner Charles Bolton.
As the state built the Western and Atlantic Railroad, which created the city of Atlanta, the construction site around its Chattahoochee River crossing became known as Boltonville, and later just Bolton.
The elementary school is located in that community.
The middle school serving the cluster is named for Dr. Willis Anderson Sutton. Like Jackson, he served as the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. He started his career there in 1913 and became the principal of Tech High School in 1917.
Notably for the time, Sutton was friends with Tuskegee University’s Dr. George W. Carver, a prominent scientist, educator and humanitarian who happened to be Black.
Sutton was specifically interested in Carver’s thoughts on diversity.
He would be astonished to learn North Atlanta High School has a minority enrollment of 63% — though white students make up the largest demographic.
Education, after all, is the ultimate equalizer.
And most of the names our children walk beneath as they enter these learning institutions are lessons worth knowing in and of themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.