Do not think for a moment it is convenient for both sides of a family to live in the same city at Christmas.
Diplomats have had an easier time negotiating the end of ground wars in Europe than grown children having to navigate between parents, in-laws, grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins.
It may be a challenge everywhere, but it is especially true in Buckhead.
The same families have been in this community for more than a century. Their kids, grandkids and great-grandkids grew up together. They went to the same schools and occasionally married and had their own children.
My mother, Mary Bird, grew up in Brookwood Hills. As an aside, she did not grow up in Buckhead.
Brookwood Hills was Brookwood Hills. Buckhead was Buckhead. That was her opinion.
My father grew up in what was Buckhead. Now I have to say he grew up in Peachtree Heights, which doesn’t sound right but is.
Peachtree Heights is a few miles north on Peachtree Road from Brookwood Hills, but they may as well have been in different states.
My Bird grandmother was a Howell, not The Howells, but the Howells, with a lowercase ‘t.’ Her great-granddad George Adair was among Atlanta’s founding citizens.
Not to be outdone, my father’s family has been in Atlanta since the 1850s and helped establish it as the capital of the new south by founding a bank in the wake the of Civil War.
The two families belonged to the same clubs and ran around in the same circles, more or less. My aunt and my mother were life-long friends. One would think, given the connections, it would be a simple matter of having a single lunch or dinner on Christmas Day with everyone included.
It was not.
We started Christmas Eve at the Kennedy grandparents’ house on Sentinel Post Road. After opening presents the next day, we went to the Bird grandparent’s house for lunch. Then, later in the afternoon, we went to our aunt’s house on Peachtree Battle Avenue to see more cousins.
Besides our presence at the various houses over the two days, there was little overlap. The aunts, uncles and cousins on either side were virtually unknown to one another.
My father and his husband, Bill Kenny, have inherited Christmas Eve dinner with all its pomp and circumstance. A cabal of aunts and cousins on the Bird side have continued the Christmas day lunch. The early evening sojourn mercifully faded away.
My wife Lori grew up on Lake Lanier, and her family is still in the area. They are about 45 minutes away but OTP, which is a non-starter.
We tried to do one big gathering for a few years, but over the last few, we’ve given up. Now we just let the cards fall where they may.
It means multiple Christmases at different times and disparate places.
It is ridiculous, but it keeps the peace.
Merry merry, all!
