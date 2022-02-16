Development and growth have all but erased the names of several Black Buckhead community leaders.
We know little of the individuals behind the names. In the cases of Johnson, Sanders and Bland, their names not too long ago adorned thriving Black neighborhoods. A park in the heart of Buckhead bore the name Bagley for a time.
Black History Month is a time to reflect on these families — how they arrived here and the fate of their communities.
William Bagley’s name is one of the few remaining — an alleged compromise before Fulton County bulldozed Macedonia Park. The Pharr Road neighborhood dated back to 1921, when a developer built several modest homes on small lots on present-day Pharr Road.
But the first evidence of Black families living there was the 1870s when the area was farmland. They cultivated the land as tenant farmers and worked for white families.
They established Mount Olive Methodist Episcopal Church. The church’s cemetery remains on Pharr at the entrance to Frankie Allen Park.
William Bagley arrived with his family around 1912 fleeing racial violence in Forsyth County. He left behind an 84-acre farm. In Buckhead, he established a grocery store and was known as the unofficial mayor of Macedonia Park until he died in 1932.
Johnsontown was just south of Lenox Square Mall. The community predated the retail behemoth by at least 50 years. At the turn of the century, Black residents built Zion Hill Baptist Church and the neighborhood grew around it.
The only reference to Johnson is in a newspaper article from 1978, which quoted a resident saying Mr. Johnson was the first settler. He owned several of the original row houses.
Off Margaret Mitchell Drive and West Wesley Road is a small white church on Clarendale Drive. The Sanders Memorial Baptist Church dates back to 1940 when it split from New Hope African Methodist Church on Arden Road. They called the community Sandersville.
The Sanders for whom the neighborhood and church are named for is unknown.
For more than 80 years, Blandtown thrived as one of the first African-American neighborhoods in Atlanta. The 200 to 300 homes stretched from Howell Mill Road to Marietta Boulevard along Huff Road.
Felix Bland, a formerly enslaved person, is the name’s genesis. His parents, Viney and Samuel Bland, purchased four acres in 1872, which became the core of an African-American community.
Fulton County destroyed Macedonia Park — the neighborhood William Bagley had turned into a model community. With its baseball diamonds, tennis courts, and picnic pavilions, Frankie Allen Park replaced it. It had been home to more than 400 families at one time.
The city originally named the park Bagley, which is what I called it when I was growing up in the 1970s. His name is on the road through the park today.
The city of Atlanta built the Lenox Square MARTA Station where Johnsontown once stood.
The old Sandersville Church still stands, and a few of those original houses are nearby.
Elements of Blandtown remain, despite the city changing the area’s zoning from residential to industrial in the 1950s.
On the Lenox MARTA Station wall is a plaque remembering Johnsontown with the years 1912 and 1981. It shows a tree with roots spread out as far as the canopy with a hand around the trunk.
According to the inscription, the image represents strength and generations — remembering those who created the community and the young people who will continue the legacy.
It strikes me differently.
I see a tree with a large canopy and roots no longer in the ground.
The hand appears to have ripped the tree from the Earth, and with it, the stability, the names, the communities.
It was the fate shared by every Black community in Buckhead save one: Lynwood Park on Windsor Parkway. It was far enough out it survived.
