It may be rote, but this is the time of year to look back.
I do it daily. At night, I reflect on the day chronologically, from the moment I woke up to the present — who did I see, what did I write, what was the high, what was the low.
There’s always a high and a low.
I do the same with these columns. In my wooden wine box near my desk is a year’s worth of them. In December and January, I organize them, and as I do, I inevitably read back over some of my work. Some of it makes me cringe. Some of it is not so bad.
As is my tradition, here are a few I feel stood out above the rest. It’s a short list, which means I need to do better in 2022. That’s the goal — make this one better than the last. I don’t always meet it, but that’s the bar.
A column on Springlake Pharmacy brought me the greatest satisfaction.
In front of me is a blue journal where I keep my ideas. Vague and incoherent phrases fill it — “last home on Peachtree Road,” “Bert Adams Scout Camp — Mount Wilkinson,” “Pink Castle Pink Palace.” I opened it to random pages for those three, but you get the idea.
It’s ten years of possible columns. On one of the first pages is written “Springlake Pharmacy.” A friend of mine told me way back then I needed to write about it.
Every few months, I move the dead ends to the current page, and I have written “Springlake Pharmacy” more than I care to admit.
In September, I finally drew a line through those words. Buckhead’s last soda fountain sat on the corner of Howell Mill and Collier Road for four decades. It closed in 1980.
I did make an error. I wrote the land owner demolished the building, but it became a bar and restaurant before making way for a bank branch, because of course.
A column on the lack of sidewalks around North Atlanta High School brought me no joy.
It was born out of frustration, of years of taking our children to the back entrance of Lovett and seeing students standing in the grass waiting for the bus.
I had driven past since the school moved in 2013. IBM built its corporate campus on land that had been in my family for decades. North Atlanta moved into the building the mammoth technology firm abandoned in 2012.
There are still no sidewalks near the school on Northside Parkway, which remains a blight on Buckhead. If there is one thing we all agree on, it’s the safety of our kids. The lack of sidewalks is dangerous.
The column generated the most e-mail and the most comments, but there was no dissension. It’s past time the state and the city installed the sidewalks.
In terms of the individuals who built our communities, I wrote about William Vining, whose name adorns the former Crossroads community, now Vinings. The railroad engineer spent about two years in the area, but his name remains 180 years later.
There was Eretus ‘Petie’ Rivers, the real estate developer who, with his partners, created what I think are the quintessential Buckhead neighborhoods of Peachtree Heights and Peachtree Heights East, better known as the neighborhood around the Duck Pond.
Amos Rhodes gave Atlanta historic Rhodes Hall, the “castle” on Peachtree Street across from Ansley Park. More importantly, in my opinion, he contributed to the building of the Hospital of the Atlanta Circle of the King’s Daughters and Sons, which served patients suffering from incurable diseases.
Today, it is simply A.G. Rhodes.
I remain humble and grateful the Brumby family allows me this space to tell the stories of Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Vinings — and Atlanta, writ large.
Here’s to another year. My notebook isn’t yet filled, and is always open to suggestions.
