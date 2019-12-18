When I give little talks around town about Buckhead history, I tell the audience I want them to walk away with two golden nuggets.
These are historical tidbits I learned over the nine years of writing these columns. I have a ton of them, but for my presentations, I focus on two.
The first is easy enough. The original Peachtree Trail still exists right under your tires — it’s just not where you think it is.
I stumble on the second, though.
Terminus, the end of the Western & Atlantic Railroad that created the city of Atlanta, should have been in Buckhead. Why it ended up being where it is, I do not know. And, according to Atlanta historian Franklin Garrett, I am not alone.
First, the original Peachtree Trail is not the Peachtree Road we know today. It is three roads. Starting at the Chattahoochee River, they are Moores Mill Road to West Paces Ferry Road to Peachtree Road on up to Gwinnett County. They all connect, and together were the trail’s route.
Further, it was not a path through the woods used by Native Americans.
The state built it as a logistics route between Fort Daniel in Gwinnett County and Fort Peachtree on the river during the War of 1812. It did not go south at the Buckhead triangle. Back then, there wasn’t anything south of the Buckhead triangle.
My second golden nugget is Buckhead could have been Terminus. Downtown Atlanta should have grown up on the Chattahoochee River in my telling.
That idea is in the legislation calling for the creation of a new rail line from 1836: “From some point on the Tennessee line near the Tennessee River commencing at or near Rossville in the most direct practicable route to some point on the southeastern bank of the Chattahoochee River and which shall be most eligible for the establishment of a branch railroad then to Athens, Madison, Milledgeville, Forsyth and Columbus, and to any other point which may be designated by the engineer or engineers surveying the same as the most proper and practicable.”
I focus on the words “the southeastern bank of the Chattahoochee River,” emphasizing “bank.” That puts the terminus at James Montgomery’s ferry, near the confluence with Peachtree Creek in Buckhead.
In “Atlanta and Environs,” his two-volume opus of the city’s history, Garrett writes the state amended the initial bill in 1837 so “the Western & Atlantic Railroad shall continue from the southeastern bank of the Chattahoochee River to some point not exceeding eight miles, as shall be the most eligible for running branch roads …”
The “why” technically was geography, according to Garrett. The state needed a site more suitable for the buildings and infrastructure supporting the railroad.
Historian and author James Ottley has made Garrett’s work easier to digest with “Atlanta History for Cocktail Parties,” based largely on “Atlanta and Environs.” His book trims the two volumes and 2,000-plus pages down to a manageable 75 pages. It makes an excellent Christmas present, by the way.
Ottley writes the state debated the location of the terminus for years. There was a bill introduced in 1838 to extend it to Henry County.
In the end, two men ultimately made the decision: Wilson Lumpkin, who served as Georgia’s governor from 1831-35 and as a U.S. senator from 1837-41, and engineer Charles Garnett.
Chief Engineer Stephen Harriman Long, who determined the route of the railroad, recommended the original site for the terminus as Land Lot 78, which was owned by Reuben Cone. Other railroads, including the Monroe Railroad, had already aligned with that location.
But the terminus ended up in Land Lot 77, which was owned by Samuel Mitchell of Pike County.
The governor sent a letter to the landowner, “requesting that Mr. Mitchell visit him in Marietta to consummate the sale,” according to “Atlanta History for Cocktail Parties.”
But Mitchell did not sell the state the property. Instead, he gave the state five acres. Lumpkin was all too glad to get the property at no cost. The property surrounding that initial five acres still owned by Mitchell exploded in value, making him a very wealthy man.
Ottley writes a commission looked into the matter in 1895, but it closed with no findings of wrongdoing.
Garrett writes, “Whatever the reason, those concerned have left us in the dark except to say that space was needed for depots, buildings, shops, etc. Yet the only buildings the W&A erected in Lot 77 were a passenger depot and a two-story office building. Its shops and roundhouse were established in lot 78 …”
I write this in the hope that one of you will shed further light and help me learn why Lumpkin and Garnett choose that site for the terminus of the railroad.
Someone surely knows.
