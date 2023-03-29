William Lowe, a retired United States Marine and Speaker of the Muscogee Nation, paused, took a deep breath and attempted to hold back tears.
He had been speaking for a few minutes at the Phoenix Flies Standing Peachtree program last Saturday. After introducing himself, he talked about his trip from Oklahoma, the unexpectedly cold weather and his wife and daughter, who accompanied him.
Then he started to talk about being back on the land taken from his people more than 200 years ago, and he couldn’t.
It was the first time the Muscogee had been invited back to Standing Peachtree.
To say it was historic would be an understatement. The significance was evident as the giant of a man — broad shoulders, tightly-cropped black hair — was nearly overwhelmed by the moment.
He apologized, but it wasn’t necessary. Everyone there — it was standing room only around the pavilion at the Standing Peachtree green space on Ridgewood Road — felt it.
He was standing on the site that for thousands of years had been a Muscogee village, which the indigenous people called Pakanahuili, translated to Standing Peach Tree.
It was at the confluence of Peachtree Creek and Chattahoochee River.
The village was known to early trappers and traders as a place to trade with the Muscogee — also known as the Creek — and the Cherokee, who lived on the other side of the river.
According to their oral tradition, the Muscogee came from the west, out of a hole that opened in the earth. The earth tried to eat them again, so they headed east to a mountain with “fire on its peak.”
When they reached the Chattahoochee, natives with “flat heads” occupied the land. They conquered those people, according to their lore.
With plentiful deer and abundant natural resources, the Muscogee thrived through Alabama, Georgia and north Florida.
Then the white man arrived.
Under pressure from Georgia Governor Wilson Lumpkin, a Muscogee chief named William McIntosh signed a treaty in 1821 with the United States.
It gave most of the land east of the Chattahoochee, 4 million acres in all, to the United States for $400,000. He received $40,000 for signing the treaty.
The area included Standing Peachtree and all of what is today Buckhead.
The land was not densely populated, and trappers and indigenous peoples had hunted the deer to near extinction due to the introduction of the gun.
Regardless, the treaty angered the Muscogee national council. As a result, leaders made it punishable by death to sell land to the United States without its consent.
A few years later, it would cost McIntosh his life when he signed a second treaty for their remaining lands in Georgia.
From 1821 until that moment two Saturdays ago, the Muscogee had not been back on their ancestral soil — the land where they buried their ancestors, where they forged communities, where their spiritual and ceremonial sites still exist, one believed to be under the railroad trestle spanning the Chattahoochee at Standing Peachtree.
Phoenix Flies is a month-long celebration of of Atlanta’s historic sites organized by the Atlanta Preservation Center. Riverwalk Atlanta, a non-profit promoting a greenway along the Chattahoochee River within the city limits, has presented a Standing Peachtree program for nine straight years.
This was the first time a Muscogee leader attended.
Toward the end of the ceremony, the organizers planted a peach tree in the park to mark the occasion.
I hope it is the first of many, and our city and our state welcome the Muscogee back to Standing Peachtree often enough to create a grove along the Chattahoochee.
