In 1848, crime and debauchery were so rampant in Atlanta that authorities had to build the city’s first jail.
Made of hewn timbers, it was on the corner of Alabama and Pryor streets. It was a single room, eight feet by eight feet, with a wooden lock on the door.
It was comically ineffective.
Atlanta was in its infancy. The first passenger train pulled into then-Terminus in 1845. By 1848, the railroad hub was attracting people and generating jobs and opportunities.
But it was a dangerous and harsh place, more wild west than a future metropolis. The burgeoning city needed leadership.
Brothels, crime — including murder — gambling and drinking were the orders of the day. The drinking was so heavy that fights broke out in the streets nearly every hour. Some involved so many people they were considered riots.
Three sections of town were known for their troubles — Slabtown, Murrell’s Row and Snake Nation, the latter being the worst. According to historian Franklin Garrett in his “Atlanta and Environs,” Snake Nation was “devoted almost entirely to the criminal and immoral element.”
It was “sprawled along the old Whitehall Road (present-day Peters Street) from the railroad crossing to where Fair Street now crosses,” Garrett wrote.
These individuals of questionable morals built their dins of inequity on impunity. In 1848, the city held its first municipal elections, with the newly-installed leadership vowing to clean up the town.
The resistance was immediate and violent.
On one occasion, after rounding up several scofflaws and locking them in the new jail, the bad guys banded together and knocked the building over from the inside.
After another round of arrests, a crew of their friends arrived and lifted it off the ground, allowing the criminals to crawl out.
Some simply dug under the walls.
Things only worsened by 1851, when the city elected Jonathan Norcross mayor. Coincidently, Norcross gave away wooden slabs from his sawmill to the needy and homeless, who used them to build makeshift shelters.
This was the origin of Slabtown.
Norcross was determined to deal with the “rowdies,” as they were known.
After the arrest of a gambler, a riot erupted on Whitehall. He was later freed from jail when his supporters showed up and lifted one of the corners off the ground, as had happened before.
The rowdies then dragged a canon into the middle of the street, loaded it with powder and “bellowed defiance at the authorities,” according to a first-hand account in “Atlanta and Environs.”
The city managed to arrest the group’s leader and brought him to the mayor’s night court. The ringleader drew a large knife and slashed at Norcross before attempting to escape.
They captured him immediately, and the city continued to crack down on Snake Nation. It cleared the area in the 1850s. Today, it is Castleberry Hill, the neighborhood of art galleries and warehouses west of the gulch downtown.
The Buckhead connection is through the Atlanta History Center.
In the late 1990s, I joined the young members guild of the Atlanta Historical Society, Snake Nation Social Club.
While the name was historical in nature, the group managed to run afoul of the society once or twice, and after a few years, they revoked its charter.
It also didn’t raise enough money, even though a good time was had by all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.