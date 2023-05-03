The small building on Peachtree Battle Avenue across from E. Rivers Elementary School was the long-time home of Mrs. Bloodworth’s kindergarten, but it started elsewhere.
It originally served as the sales office for the Peachtree Heights Company, Eretus Rivers’ firm that developed Peachtree Heights Park beginning in 1909.
The little structure on the corner of Peachtree Road has a world-class heritage.
New York-based architectural firm Carerre and Hasting designed the lodge, as it was known, and laid out the neighborhood to the north, stretching to Andrews Drive and Habersham Way. The prolific firm also designed the New York Public Library, the Standard Oil Building in New York City and the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington D.C.
Rivers also built an elementary school to serve the neighborhood in 1917. It was called Peachtree Heights School, but Fulton County changed the name in 1926 to recognize Rivers’ service on the board of education and his community.
According to a 1976 newspaper article, Mary Hardwick Bloodsworth had recently lost her husband, Herbert Rainer Bloodworth, and was adjusting to life as a widow when she founded her namesake school.
Her late husband was considered “one of the city’s most prominent leaders in business and civic affairs,” an article announcing the marriage of his daughter said. He worked with Atlanta National Bank at the time of his death.
A neighbor approached Mrs. Bloodworth about teaching her five boys, who were all too young for school and too much for her to handle. The neighbor had a large, unused room in her Druid Hills home.
Soon Mrs. Bloodworth attracted more neighborhood children, and in 1930, Rivers arranged for her to use the lodge for her eponymous school.
The small yard around the building was both playground and cafeteria, with the children bringing their lunches from home.
She taught music and arranged plays, including “Mother Goose’s Village,” which was listed on the society page in 1932. The school served the young children cookies, milk, hot chocolate and lemonade on occasion.
Mrs. Bloodworth also walked her students across Peachtree Battle to E. Rivers Elementary School so they would know what to expect in first grade. At the time, several hulking three-story stone buildings comprised the school.
While the two were not affiliated, Mrs. Bloodworth acted as the kindergarten for E. Rivers.
Her 1952 obituary noted she spent 30 years as the head of the school and had retired two years before her death. She also served as the head of the children’s department at Trinity Methodist Church.
In 1937, Rivers deeded the building to Fulton County for $1 on the condition that it be used for a “museum, monumental, educational, park or other like purpose…”
That may be why it remains largely unused today. It belongs to the Atlanta Public School system.
Mary Bloodworth is bigger than a building, as evidenced by the generation of Buckhead children who walked through the door of her school.
But the small structure is a tangible reminder of her legacy.
