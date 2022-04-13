“Once you learn to read, you will forever be free.”
So said Frederick Douglass, the author, orator and statesman born into bondage, whose journey to freedom started with books.
But here’s the rub. We are not wired to read. It doesn’t just happen, like walking or speaking.
We have to work at it.
In the English language, words consist of 26 symbols — the alphabet. Each is associated with a sound. And sometimes, when two of the symbols are next to one another, they make an entirely different sound.
The symbols have roles and readers have to know all of them.
They ‘hear’ the sounds associated with the symbol to form a word. They have to decipher not only the word but a string of words — a sentence — which conveys a statement, or a command, or a question.
Then they have to comprehend and retain what they’ve just read.
We do all this in nanoseconds, so quickly and effortlessly we don’t realize the mental gymnastics we are performing, even as we read this sentence.
It’s no small feat.
For a bit of perspective, pick up a book in another language. Without knowing the symbols or sounds, the book turns into a paperweight.
We may take reading for granted, but it is a massive challenge across Atlanta.
According to Comer Yates, the Atlanta Speech School executive director, just 15% of our public school system students who receive free or reduced lunches can read proficiently by the 3rd grade.
The percentage of children in a better socio-economic situation is 70.
To put a finer point on it, 76% of white kids in the Atlanta public school system can read well by the 3rd grade. For Black students, that number is 16%.
The disparity is gut-wrenching.
It robs children of their voice, Yates told the Kiwanis Club of Atlanta last year.
It robs them of their ability to think critically. Reading is how we develop deep thinking, which guides us on our life’s journey.
As an example, Yates used “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee. In it, a white Alabama lawyer defends an innocent Black man who a white woman has accused of a heinous crime.
We don’t know personally know the lawyer, but we understand the challenges of a white lawyer in the segregated South standing up for a Black man and the plight of Black people living in the South.
We can apply the characters and the lessons to the state of our country today. They are relevant and applicable.
Plugging all of those pieces together is deep learning, wiring the human brain to comprehend, reflect and apply.
Think back on the transition from symbol to sound, from sound to word, from word to sentence, from sentence to paragraph, paragraph to chapter, chapter to book, and book to a fuller understanding of anything and everything.
If a child can’t read proficiently, those pathways aren’t formed. The adage is through 3rd grade, we learn to read, and after 3rd grade, we read to learn.
A few weeks ago, this came to mind when Atlanta City Council member Matt Westmorland spoke to the same Kiwanis group of which I am a member.
Westmoreland graduated from the former Grady High School, now Midtown High School, and went to Princeton University. He returned to Atlanta with Teach for America, which enlists college graduates from top universities to serve as teachers in disadvantaged communities.
He taught history at Carver Early College High School in southeast Atlanta. Frustrated by what he experienced, he ran successfully for the Atlanta school board.
He said the human brain is a virtual sponge starting at two years old. By the time a child gets to first grade, much of the growth has already happened.
When a child struggles to read when they are young — and doesn’t form those pathways — they are harder to reach as they mature.
As I read about what is happening in our community, with crime spiraling and some disadvantaged children making terrible, catastrophic decisions, I am reminded of what Yates and Westmoreland said about the benefits of early education.
The answer, it seems to me, is staring us in the face. We’ve known it for some time.
The question becomes, what are we, as a society, going to do about it?
