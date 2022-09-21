I thought I grew up with the King of England.
Well, I grew up passing a series of black and white photos I was convinced showed the future king playing polo with my best friend’s dad.
Memory is a fickle thing, but I seem to recall in one of the photos, the Prince standing in his saddle, if that’s the term, his horse at a gallop, swinging his mallet. Another photo showed the group muddy and exhausted, smiling.
Had he not been one of the most famous people in the world, I wouldn’t have been able to pick him out.
It turns out, I wouldn’t have been able to pick him out because it wasn’t him.
The media coverage of the death of Sept. 8 Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of her son has been overwhelming.
But there are a number of local connections to the royal family. Off the top of my head, I can think of several, including learning last week that one of our friend’s great-grandmothers was presented at court to Queen Elizabeth II’s grandmother, Queen Victoria.
The closest I’ve come is standing with the masses in front of Buckingham Palace to watch the changing of the guard. Once, someone told us the queen was home. There was a way to tell, though I forget what he told us — something about a flag, perhaps.
I’m sure she knew we were there but was dealing with something so important she couldn’t come out and say hello.
Royal lore is the world into which I was born.
The number of Coronation cups, porcelain plates and tchotchke celebrating the royal family around my father’s house is embarrassing. Our parents made my brothers and me learn the Kings and Queens of England, a useless skill until recently.
That made it all the more remarkable when after years of walking beneath those photos near the back door of my friend’s house, I convinced myself they showed Prince Charles.
Polo played a major roll in that particular family. The horses were fenced in along Nancy Creek at their house on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road. The family filled one of the garage bays with hay and feed. After sleepovers at the crack of dawn, we had to help feed them.
On a few occasions, we went out to the polo fields in Vinings and helped his dad with the horses during matches.
I reached out to my friend about those photos, and learned the story I created wasn’t close to fact. It barely grazed the England’s royal family.
It wasn’t the prince, but Ronald Ferguson, the father of Sarah, Duchess of York, who married Prince Andrew, Charles’ younger brother. I conflated the stories, as I often did, and created a completely new one out of several parts.
It turns out, though, Ferguson served as the polo manager to the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II’s late husband, and later King Charles III. So there’s that.
I doubt anyone in Atlanta is closer to the King of England than Rodney Mimms Cook of the National Monuments Foundation.
He is Buckhead born and bred and was the first American trustee of the Prince of Wales’s Foundation for Architecture.
Through Cook, Charles III has left several indelible marks on our city. He assisted in designing the Millennium Gate Museum at Atlantic Station and gave Atlanta the World Athletes Monument to commemorate the 1996 Olympic Games.
The world seemingly ground to a halt early this month as it bid farewell to a monarch who served for seven decades.
At times like this, it is interesting how our smallish town is connected to world affairs, even if in some cases those connections are just fairy tales.
