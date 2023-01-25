A week before he turned the keys over to the state of Georgia, Robert F. Maddox offered one of the last tours of his home to a magazine reporter.
The resulting 1962 article offers a rare public view of Woodhaven, the English country estate built in 1911 that represented the pinnacle of Buckhead.
Its destruction marked the end of an era.
Maddox was born in 1870 and raised in a home on the corner of Peachtree and Ellis streets downtown.
He attended the University of Georgia and Harvard University before joining the bank his father founded, Maddox-Rucker Banking Company. It would later evolve into First National Bank of Atlanta.
In 1895, he married Lorrah “Lollie” Baxter from Nashville. Several years later, in 1904, they purchased 73 acres six miles north of Atlanta for $6,578.
While it would appear he didn’t seek it, the citizens of Atlanta elected him mayor on the “purity” ticket in 1909. It came about after the incumbent mayor visited Atlanta’s red light district a few weeks after being nominated for a third term.
Atlantans decided they needed a better caliber of person as their chief executive.
Around the same time, on their property north of the city, the Maddoxes built Woodhaven. But it was not the home with which the property came to be associated.
The original was a summer cottage in the woods surrounded by porches with stacked-stone chimneys and vines climbing the columns framing the entryway.
While it was a country house, they hosted a white-tie-and-tails dinner for President Theodore Roosevelt. The home was elegant, reflecting the owners’ tastes and ideas, according to an article in “Country Life in America” from the time.
Lollie Maddox’s landscaping defined the house as much as anything. With just “a man and mule,” she created a sunken, terraced garden that is still there today.
In 1911, they moved into the Walter Downing-designed Woodhaven, for which the property is known. It replaced the earlier house.
It was an Atlanta showplace — a large brick and half-timbered English house with a semicircular driveway off West Paces Ferry Road behind a “park” of oak trees.
Whereas the governor’s mansion today sits squarely on West Paces Ferry, Downing and the Maddoxes aligned Woodhaven with the driveway, which created a more welcoming drive up.
Stained-glass windows on the front featured both the Maddox and Baxter coats of arms. The living room was 45 feet long with a large bay window at one end and a fireplace made of Normandy stone.
The 32-foot dining room with an embossed plaster ceiling could comfortably seat 40. And, of course, there was a book-lined library with south-facing windows.
The rugs were handmade in Austria specifically for the house.
Maddox’s daughter Laura Smith, who lived behind Woodhaven, said it had four full floors. The third floor had a gymnasium and pool room, and the second had six bedrooms.
The couple often entertained, hosting President William Howard Taft, opera stars and governors. Four hundred members of the Garden Club of America attended a party in the gardens with live music and refreshments in the 1930s.
In fact, they held the first party for Governor-elect John Slaton in 1913, attended by then-Governor Joseph M. Brown.
While the house was a masterpiece, Lollie Maddox’s gardens always exemplified Woodhaven.
Maddox joked in the article, written after her passing in 1955, “I guess there’s more boxwood here than any other place in Atlanta.”
He celebrated his 92nd birthday by selling Woodhaven and the remaining 18 acres to the state for $250,000. It demolished the house for a new governor’s mansion.
“I hate to see it torn down,” he lamented in the article. “It’s a beautiful old house.”
A few days later, he left it a final time, and Buckhead has never been the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.