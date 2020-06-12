Editor’s note: This letter regards the Fulton County district attorney’s race in the June 9 primary election, where Fani Willis and incumbent Paul Howard Jr. received 42.39% and 34.99% of the vote, respectively, with Christian Wise Smith (22.62%) third. Willis and Howard will face off in the Aug. 11 primary runoff election, with the winner unopposed in November. The letter is also in response to Howard saying he disagreed with Norwood encouraging Republicans to vote Democratic in the June 9 primary in order to vote him out of office.
EDITOR:
We deserve better.
The race for Fulton County district attorney should be about the best person to lead this critically important position. Someone who will help keep us safe. Someone who has integrity, fairness, and transparency.
Paul Howard has had his chance. But he has failed us.
Mr. Howard is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for potentially illegal conduct. He has three sexual harassment lawsuits pending against him. All while he continues to divide us through falsehoods and demagoguery.
Enough is enough.
It’s time for change.
Fani Willis is that change.
Fani is without doubt the most qualified person to be our district attorney.
Please join me and our neighbors in supporting Fani Willis for Fulton County district attorney in the Aug. 11 runoff.
Mary Norwood
Buckhead
