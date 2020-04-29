EDITOR:
There are many positive things to say about Lisa Herring, Ed.D., the sole finalist to become the next superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. Foremost, perhaps, is the fact she is from these parts, having grown up in Macon, earned her bachelor’s degree at Spelman, and done research at Therrell High School.
In other words, Herring knows what she’s getting herself into.
I mean that in every respect, both the ways in which Atlanta schools are wonderful and the ways in which they are heartbreaking. Our district is plagued by the same bureaucracy and dysfunction that plagues most large, urban districts, but these challenges play out across one of the most unequal landscapes in the country.
It is for that reason that I, as the head of an education nonprofit organization that advocates for boldly addressing these inequities, welcome Herring, wish her the best, and commit to do whatever I can to support her success.
After all, the position Herring is poised to fill is daunting. The economic inequality that defines our city has led to extraordinary educational achievement gaps. A full 76% of white fourth-graders in Atlanta can read on grade level, compared to 16% of black fourth-graders, and that was before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic disrupted the school year, caused tens of thousands of Atlantans to lose their jobs, and disproportionately impacted the African-American community.
This is a unique, unsettling moment, and it would be understandable if a new leader coming into such a situation was tempted to proceed delicately, to slowly but surely build relationships, to be a steady hand in uncertain times. We respect that approach, but we hope Herring blazes a different trail.
To maintain the status quo would be to cause black and brown children to fall behind further behind. The very fact that the (Atlanta) Board of Education sought a new superintendent is proof that they desire something different, something new.
There are reasons to believe Herring can deliver. In addition to knowing the city well, Herring has worked in urban, majority-black school districts. She has sought -- even before the coronavirus outbreak highlighted the problem -- to bridge the digital divide, partnering with Apple in her last superintendent job, in Birmingham, Alabama, to get more devices to students and help prepare the future workforce. Herring also worked as a school counselor, a sign that she may be a compassionate leader who listens well.
What Herring will hear from the Atlanta community is that there is a desire to be bolder, more innovative, more transparent, and operate with the utmost sense of urgency. Parents and community leaders know what ails the district, and we are looking for a leader to take action. We are looking to rid ourselves of the “most unequal” label, once and for all, and to deliver on the promise that we make our children: to offer them, each and every last one of them, the opportunity to earn a great education.
So, Herring, we welcome you. We are eager to learn more about you and your experiences, and we look forward to partnering with you to urgently address the gaps in our city. We will play our role, offering access to resources and rallying support. And, most of all, when you have to make tough decisions, we will have your back.
Ed Chang
Executive Director of redefinED Atlanta
