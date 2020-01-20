Trump thanks farmers for backing him through China trade war

President Donald Trump walks on stage to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation's convention in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

 Susan Walsh

EDITOR:

As the Senate’s proceedings for President Donald Trump’s impeachment get underway, the trial must be thorough, honest and transparent. Our democracy is at stake.

Adena Brumer

Dunwoody

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.