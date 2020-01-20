EDITOR:
I'm calling on my (U.S.) senators to support convicting and removing (President) Donald Trump. After a thorough investigation, the House of Representatives voted to charge Trump with both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, demonstrating that he has no business in the Oval Office. After all, no one is above the law -- not even the president of the United States.
During the Senate impeachment trial, lawmakers must confront the evidence at the heart of the inquiry: President Trump demanded Ukraine investigate his political rival before he would give them military aid. It’s abundantly clear that Trump is a threat to our elections -- the very backbone of our democracy -- and he’s acting as though he’s immune to the rule of law.
As the Senate continues its work on other important issues facing our country, they must use Trump’s trial as an opportunity to restore law and order to this corrupt White House by removing him from office.
John Wienert
Sandy Springs
