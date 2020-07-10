Editor’s note: The following letter is in response to two letters to the editor published online July 1 and in print July 8. (They are shown at left.)
DEAR EDITOR:
You published two letters to the editor which were effectively identical (one by Saima Masud, the other by John Wienert), titled "It's time to defund the police."
I am shocked that your paper would not only present biased viewpoints side-by-side, but that you did not notice that the letters were nearly mirror images.
The identical comments suggest that the authors were not presenting their own thoughts, but instead simply regurgitating some sort of ignorant claptrap canned text provided by a liberal campaign agenda.
No country is perfect. However, the United States has done far more for social services, social justice and looking out for the welfare of its population than any other nation in the history of the world. We will never be perfect, but we can improve each day by learning from the past.
To the specific topic of the letters "written" (i.e., copied and pasted) by Masud and Wienert, I am simply speechless.
Police officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve. They accept a life or death risk every single day in order to be productive public servants who maintain order to the best of their ability. They are the same souls who might have served in the Armed Forces, those who believe in America, freedom and the honor of possibly dying in order to uphold and protect American ideals for future generations.
Every profession has bad apples, and they should be dealt with as laws and regulations define, police included.
But, suggesting we defund police in order to potentially achieve some magical utopia in which you think there will be nothing but unicorns, rainbows and people singing “Kumbaya” hand-in-hand is among the stupidest ideas ever presented.
I know many police officers at all levels, and all would stand between you and an armed perpetrator in order to protect your life. If you are ever in a situation to call 911 when a perpetrator is in your home or trying to gain access to your home (as happened to me), the officer will go in (taking unknown serious risks) in order to resolve the matter on your behalf while you stay safely out of harm’s way.
Open your eyes. Don't be sheep. Simply repeating prepared text sent to you by some biased political machine reflects poorly on your intellect. Do your own research.
Instead of defunding the police, give them a raise and thank them for their willingness to serve.
It's clear people like Masud and Wienert won't be of any help protecting our community against criminals, so if we defund the police, don't complain when crime skyrockets. Luckily, there are some of us who will still protect complete strangers from a threat because that is how a successful society of mutual respect operates and thrives.
Matt Eads
Sandy Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.